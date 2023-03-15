It’s the time of year when people begin to experience a little bit of cabin fever awaiting the first days of true spring weather.

Staycation Day

Students in Rachel Anderson’s kindergarten class were excited to “get their beach on” during the Staycation Day last week at McKinley Elementary School. Students took a break from their regular routine to learn while having fun on vacation in the classroom. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


Staycation Day

McKinley Elementary staff dress up for a Staycation Day last week. Kate Seifert’s class went to Costa Rica in their imaginations for the day learning about otters, butterflies and more. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Staycation Day

Students practice the Hula during Staycation Day last week. McKinley Elementary school took a break from their regularly scheduled routine to have fun and go on a virtual vacation. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Staycation Day

Danika Brown’s class at McKinley Elementary brainstorm what they’d want their perfect vacation to be like during Staycation Day last week. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

