Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, participation in elective school choirs and bands has declined.
After two long years, fifth grade students again had the opportunity to join the Elementary Honor Choir, along with a few sixth grade students who missed the opportunity while the choir was away, and take part in the return of the beloved All City Choir Concert in March.
The honor choir was formerly known as the all city choir, but when sixth graders moved into Owatonna Middle School — and had choir as part of their curriculum — the name was altered to reflect the fact the group is comprised of strictly fifth grade students from Owatonna’s four public elementary schools and St. Mary’s School. Music teachers from all five schools collaborate on the project each year.
Wilson Elementary School Music Teacher and Choir Director Jessica Dant said after a rough two years away from the choir and performances, she and other music teachers across the district are excited to be able to bring the choir together again.
“What a joy to be back,” she said. “We’ve had one rehearsal so far and the kids are just so excited to be participating and it’s great to get the kids all together and we’re all really looking forward to the big performance in March.”
The All City Choir Concert, which includes elementary and high school choir students, is a way to for the community to see and hear the vocal talent of the city’s students.
“Music is important in education because students are learning hands-on through doing and collaborating with each other,” Dant said. “They’re learning a lot, they get to experience new directors with the other teachers and they get to kind of learn from each other along the way.”
After auditioning for the choir and being accepted, honor choir students begin rehearsing in January each Thursday at the Owatonna Middle School.
“We have about 60 students across the elementary schools participating this year,” Dant said. “This is down a bit from previous years, but I think since the pandemic choirs in general are seeing lower attendance.”
The honor choir will be performing three songs as a group. They will also perform one large number with the high school students.
“The kids get really excited to perform with the other kids,” Dant said. “I also think the older kids remember what it was like to be in the elementary choir, and they have a lot of fun with it, too.”
Dant said the choir and All City Concert wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the teachers who volunteer their time and the Music Boosters of Owatonna.
MBO Co-President Jesse Hess said the mission of the group has always been to bring as much music and music education to Owatonna students.
“We always do what we can to help the various musical organizations and programs in Owatonna,” she said. “Music is so important and essential to lifelong learning. We’re so glad to see a lot of these concerts and programs coming back after many, including our own, being cancelled or postponed over the last couple of years.”
Dant said it’s amazing to see the passion and dedication from so many around the music community.
“We’re all very passionate about giving kids these experiences and it’s so awesome,” she said. “Especially with the support of the Music Boosters. We can’t thank them enough for all they do for the music community in Owatonna.”