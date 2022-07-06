The people of Owatonna now have a new way to “scoot” around town with the arrival of several Bird Rides electric scooters.
Last year, the city was approached by the company, which is already established in Mankato, New Ulm and Albert Lea. Bird Rides, Inc. felt expanding to Owatonna was its next step, according to Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker.
With more than 50 scooters stationed at various locations around the city, people have already taken an interest.
Cassie and Amber Britt, along with Tasha Laue, are a few who took the opportunity to hop on a scooter and take a ride around Moorehouse park Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s really fun,” Cassie Britt said. “My brother was riding around and told us to go outside, and we had to give it a try.”
The trio said they were excited that something new and fun has come to Owatonna.
“It’s an easy way to get around town, especially with gas prices,” Amber said. “Much cheaper than driving and it’s more fun.”
Using one of the scooters is easy, as well, with the use of the Bird – Ride Electric app available on any smart device. Users simply download the app, set up an account, add a payment method, and use of the scooter is good for 30 minutes. Laue said once the timer is up, you can reload the ride on the app and continue for any amount of time.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, also took a scooter for a spin and said he had a great time.
"It's really fun," Meier said laughing, as he rode around. "They go pretty fast too."
Electric scooters are becoming a more popular site in large, urban areas, especially in cities where a college is established, said Klecker.
“I think it’s a good form of transportation, and it seems to be very much the wave of the future,” said Klecker in a previous story. “I think it’s a good idea for our community … I anticipate it to be more of a transportation tool and a convenient way to get from one place to another.”
Bringing the scooters to the community will also have no financial impact on the city, said Klecker, and could result in a small fee collected by the city.
There are many questions and plenty of interest surrounding the new addition to the streets of Owatonna — safety being among the top topics. According to a previous story, Bird Rides said they will provide safety education through videos and signage to “promote safe riding” and educate users on rider responsibilities. There are also several prompts and terms and conditions to agree to prior to operating one of the scooters for the first time.
According to a letter of intent provided by Bird Rides, the city will not be held responsible for any action, damages, losses, or expenses related to the scooters “caused in whole or in part by the alleged negligent acts, errors or omissions” or from “willful misconduct” of a rider. The company will also provide proof of insurance coverage.
There are many locations for the scooters throughout the city and they move around as riders use them and drop them off. Users can find the closest scooter to them by using the app.