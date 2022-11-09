In one of the most closely watched elections in Owatonna, three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Owatonna School Board.
With 11 names on the ballot, and four open seats, incumbents Mark Sebring, Lori Weisenburger and Jolayne Mohs were re-elected Tuesday with newcomer Elizabeth Hedlund joining them.
Sebring received 5,785 votes, or 12.35%. Weisenburger received 5,590 votes, or 12.90%. Mohs received 4,906 votes, or 11.32%, and Hedlund received 4,415 votes, or 10.19%. Incumbent Nikki Gieseke was not re-elected.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, there were 103 write-in votes.
Sebring said he was sad to see that Gieseke was not re-elected because she brought skills and vision to the board that he did not have, but is also happy and appreciative to have been re-elected.
“I love being on the board,” he said. “It’s so interesting to have a front row seat, and I appreciate the fact that I get to continue to have that front row seat. I think with these election, the community said that they like the board and what we are doing for three of the four of us to be re-elected.”
Mohs agreed, adding that with Gieseke no longer being on the Owatonna School Board, that she would also not be returning to the State School Board.
“I’m extremely grateful for the support of the community and really excited for the future of our district,” Mohs said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Nikki the last four years, she brought some skills none of us had she was involved at the state level which is unfortunate that we will miss that locally.”
Despite the loss, Gieseke said she feels great and she believes when one door closes, another opens. She sought reelection because she wanted to continue to ask questions, speak with the community and do her best to address any concerns that came up. She had been working with the superintendent, SEE and MSBA on language to present as a resolution to the legislators on equalization of taxes to reduce the tax burden for the taxpayers.
“My motto from the beginning was I would be running for the benefit of the good, and the four people who won will do a fabulous job,” she said. “Elizabeth will have a lot to learn, but I think it will be a great experience for her and I don’t think people should be shocked if I’m still at a board meeting asking questions, but now as a constituent.”
Hedlund said during a forum that she decided to run for School Board because as a parent to children in the district, she had concerns about “the changing culture and environment of our schools.” She said many parents have shared in those concerns and she hopes to be the voice of the parents as a member of the board.
“As a newcomer to the board, I know that I have a lot to learn, but one of the first steps is to improve communication,” Hedlund said. “As with starting a new job, there will be a learning curve and it can take several months to feel comfortable in a new role. If needed, I’d like to challenge the status quo in order to improve the education of our students and the relationships with families.”
Weisenburger has been a member of the school board since first being elected in 2015. She said she wanted to run for another term because she believes keeping consistent leadership moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit students, teachers and administration after the challenges over the last two years working towards getting back to “normal.”
Newcomer Colin Whalen said that although he was not elected, he was appreciative of the many people who got out and voted.
“[Being] new to campaigns, running for the Owatonna School Board was a great experience,” he said. “It was encouraging to see so many in the community with a sincere interest in our young people and those who teach them. I hope the best for our schools, families, and community.”
April St. Martin was also a first time entrant to the race. She said during a forum that she decided to run after speaking with parents who felt they needed more representation on the board.
“It was unfortunate that with thousands of Owatonnans making their voices heard, the vote was split between 11 candidates. It goes to show that with so many candidates running for four spots change is on the horizon,” St. Martin said. “If one was to add up the total number of votes, there were more votes for non-incumbents than for the incumbents.”
Weisenburger could not be reached Wednesday for comment.