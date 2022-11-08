Lines began forming before the polls even opened Tuesday morning at the various polling sites around Owatonna for the midterm election.
Head Election Judge at the Owatonna Arts Center Hildie Kehler said when she arrived to set up just after 6 a.m. there was someone outside waiting. A couple more people wandered in prior to the official opening time of 7 a.m., she added.
The OAC is the polling place for Owatonna's Third Ward, first precinct.
"We had a decent sized line formed outside early this morning," she said. "Lots of people try to rush in and get their votes in before the work day begins, and since then we have had a steady flow of people throughout the morning and early afternoon."
This year being her 17th year as an election judge, Kehler said she is pleased to see the large amount of younger people who are coming in to vote. She recalled in years passed not seeing very many younger folks coming to vote.
"I think people are really seeing the importance of voting," she said. "This year's turnout has already been better than the last election, and many people are registering here today before they vote."
Kehler's husband also volunteers as an election judge at the Steele County History Center, polling place for the Fourth Ward, first precinct, and said the voter turnout has been great there, too. Kehler said she keeps coming back year after year as a judge because of the sense of community.
"I often get to see familiar faces that I haven't seen in a while. After awhile, you get to know the people who vote here, and that's fun," she said. "It's also a way we enjoy giving back to the community. This is a job that needs to be done, and I enjoy it."
LaDonna Flowers is relatively new to being a judge at the Arts Center, having only a couple of years under her belt.
"I want to be a responsible citizen," she said. "So that is why I volunteer."
Kehler said many of the volunteers opt to stick around and help throughout all of Election Day. So she likes to rotate volunteers in different stations to help keep people busy and learn something different throughout the day.
"We're usually really busy in the mornings, and then in the evening after the word day ends for most people," she said. "So when things slow down in the middle of the day we like to rotate around and people can get a feel for all the different things we do."
One unique and fun thing the volunteers do at the Arts Center is have a potluck lunch, which Kehler started doing several years ago.
"We can't leave for lunch and sometimes a sandwich gets boring so I usually bring the main dish and everyone else brings something on the side to pass," she said. "We're kind of like a family for the day and I think everyone likes to have a good meal when you're stuck in one place all day."
According to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, a total of 2,861 absentee ballots were requested for the midterm election.