In a less-than-normal election year, the second of five voting days took place Tuesday — this one to narrow down the candidate pool of those vying to fill the remainder of the current term for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.
The first voting day took place in March for the township elections.
Election Judge Judy Erck, who has worked many elections throughout Steele County, said the primary for the special election "is at the top" for slow days and low voter turnout.
"So many people I've talked to didn't even realize there was an election today," said Erck, who was stationed Tuesday at the Owatonna Public Library polling place. "Or they know it's just for one person in a primary, so they figure why bother."
The Owatonna Public Library, which is the polling place for Ward 2 Precinct 1 in Owatonna, typically sees some of the highest turnouts for voters.
Erck said she also believes the abnormally large number of candidates looking to take the seat left empty by United States Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after a battle with kidney cancer — also is turning people away because of a feeling of being overwhelmed.
A total of 20 people filed to fill the seat, eight of which are Democrats and 10 are Republicans. There is also one candidate from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party and one candidate form the Legal Marijuana Now party.
Prior to Tuesday, nearly 200 absentee ballots had been submitted to the Steele County Auditor's Office. Regardless, Auditor Laura Ihrke said she would be surprised if Steele County had greater than a 10% voter turnout.
Election Judge Eric Wandersee, who was also working the library location, didn't disagree with that prediction.
"We have had 70 voters," Wandersee said at 4 p.m., adding he was hopeful more people would turn up to vote after work, but he still doubtful. "I asked a woman in my neighborhood if she was coming to vote, and she said she didn't even know there was one going on today."
Erck, who worked the polls from open to close, said the busiest time during the day for voting was at noon — where she saw all of eight people.
"They came all at once," she laughed.
According to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, a primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the general election. The general election — in this case, a special election — is scheduled for Aug. 9, the same day as the primaries for the general election held in November.
Only one candidate from each party can be on the ballot in August. The candidate who is elected will fill the position until it expires at the end of the year.