Polls opened bright and early Tuesday throughout Steele County, as people submitted their votes for the 1st Congressional District special election, as well as a number of general election primaries.
The special election will determine who will fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in CD1, which runs through the end of the year. Hagedorn died in February from cancer. The race boiled down to GOP candidate Brad Finstad from New Ulm and DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger from Austin.
While the special election made Tuesday special enough at polling places, it was coupled with what Deloris Slack, head judge for Owatonna Ward 5 Precinct 1, says is a first for her in her more than 20 years serving in the role.
Both Finstad and Ettinger filed for the upcoming CD1 seat, along with others in both respective parties, and were included in Tuesday's primary, too. Meaning both men are listed on the same ballot twice, and for the first time Slack is aware, voters can submit two votes for the same person in one day.
"It's definitely an interesting ballot," Slack said. "The judges giving out the ballots have had to give more instructions this time around."
The primary ballot included candidates for CD1, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Though it is common for special elections and primary elections alike to see smaller voter turnouts, Slack said she was feeling optimistic Tuesday afternoon, as more than 140 voters had walked through the doors of Grace Baptist Church to submit their ballots. This was a relief, as she was less than happy with the turnout for May's special primary.
"I felt the first primary turnout was bad," she said point-blank. "I think sometimes people start to feel apathetic and like their vote doesn't count, but I don't want them to think that."
According to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, a total of 450 people voted via absentee ballot prior to Tuesday. Over the years, Ihrke said there has been an increase in absentee voting, as Minnesota is a no-excuse early voting state.
For Slack, she said she has seen a bigger change over the years when same-day registration became a reality for Minnesotans. Despite having been working a polling place for more than two decades, she said her favorite is still getting in a first-time, freshly 18-year-old voter she gets to help register for the first time.
"We had one today," Slack said with a grin.
Having first started as the head judge for her polling place back when Pillsbury College was still an operational school, filling in last minute for a professor who became ill the morning of an election, Slack had been working as an election judge even prior to that. It is a service that she feels is a type of civic duty.
"I have always considered myself a fairly patriotic person," Slack said. "This is my way of giving back. Yes, the days are long and tiring, but I enjoy it."