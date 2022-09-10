We may only be entering the third week in September, but that isn’t stopping multiple Owatonna homes from creeping into the Halloween spirit with their elaborate and fang-tastic yard displays.
Jason Bastyr, his wife and their 14-year-old daughter have always had an affinity for Halloween and spooky season which prompted them to get into the haunted Halloween spirit and create big yard displays for the last two years.
“We love Halloween,” Bastyr said. “I don’t know that we’d call it our favorite holiday, or even a holiday at all because for us it’s just a way of life. Many of our Halloween decorations are permanent in our house.”
Their display, called “Haunted Mosher,” is nestled on the south end of Mosher Avenue near Kaplan’s Woods. The location is nearly impossible to miss, even if you ignore the several skeletons in various scenes in the yard, the two 12-foot tall skeletons are surely to grab the attention of passersby.
Bastyr said part of their reasoning for doing the large displays in their yard, other than their sheer enjoyment, was sharing something ‘hex-tra’ special with the community.
“We really enjoy seeing the thrill in the kids when they come by,” Bastyr said. “Last year I dressed as a plague doctor and my wife was a witch, and some of the kids got scared, but other thought it was so cool.”
He went on to say when his children were younger, he always looked forward to taking them trick-or-treating. Now that they’re older, he looks forward to handing out candy. However, prior to starting the yard displays, the trick-or-treaters in their neighborhood started to dwindle.
“One year we only had four or five kids come by, and we started talking about doing this big display and said let’s just go for it,” he said. “Last year I think we had around 100 [trick-or-treaters] and this year we certainly hope to double it.”
Because ghouls just want to have fun, Bastyr’s daughter has also gotten in on the planning both last year and this year by designing the pumpkin patch.
“It was really her thing and she had a lot of fun and wanted to do it again this year,” Bastyr said.
The family has several scenes they’ve constructed and will be adding to their display, and changing things up with the display to continuously give the community “pumpkin” to talk about until the day of Halloween.
“I build an almost exact replica of the Annabelle doll and the case she was in,” Bastyr said. “And we have a couple skeletons in the yard that we pose and set in different scenes so nothing stays the same for long.”
Bastyr and his family hope to continue to expand on their display as time tricks by, eventually hoping to have a pathway for trick-or-treaters to walk through before collecting their treats.
He said the local ghouls are welcome to stop by and take some spook-tacular photos with the displays and encourages visitors to tag, or post the photos on their “Haunted Mosher” Facebook page.
October Creek
Another popular and haunting display on North Cedar Avenue is “October Creek.” Each year, Brooke and John Gebhart trade traditional date nights for DIY nights designing, constructing and painting their brew-tiful and elaborate Halloween displays.
Last year they drew hundreds of ghosts, goblins and ghouls to view their haunted graveyard, skeletons, pumpkins and more.
The pair, along with some helpers, could be seen outside their garage as early as June painting, staining and aging the new attractions, which include eight new skeletons and a horse. Gebhert said their theme for this year is “October Creek Dead & Breakfast” and will include scenes akin to a bed and breakfast with a spooky spin. She also said they will be using most all of the props from last year, but many have received a haunting make-over.
“The cauldron stirring witch who once stood on her spell books will be a skeleton chef standing on a stack of creepy cookbooks, and the 12-foot skeleton has found gainful employment as a bellman,” she said. “One of our new characters this year is our front desk clerk, a 7-foot tall reaper statue, made with a concoction called monster mud, who will silently and ominously welcome departed travelers as they check in.”
Though some of the displays sound eek-tastic, the Gebhart’s work hard to keep everything in their set-up appropriate for Halloween fans of all ages.
“There’s no blood, gore or nightmare fuel,” she said. “We strive to keep things whimsically creepy in hopes to inspire the next generation of home haunters. One of our favorite things is seeing the school buses pass by with the children’s smiling faces pressed up against the windows. The world needs more Halloween.”