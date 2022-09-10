We may only be entering the third week in September, but that isn’t stopping multiple Owatonna homes from creeping into the Halloween spirit with their elaborate and fang-tastic yard displays.

Haunted Mosher

Skeletons on Mosher Avenue made their appearance earlier this month as the Bastyr family prepares for their second year of having a large Halloween display. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
October Creek

Bob “the Builder” Bones made his appearance at October Creek on North Cedar Avenue on Sept. 1, alerting the community that Halloween is coming and things are about to get spooky. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

