Work sessions for the Owatonna School Board have moved back to the district office going forward.
During Monday’s meeting, members of the Early Learning department spoke to the board about the programs offered, struggles with separate spaces and potential growth going forward.
Earling Learning Supervisor Maggie Goldade said challenges are becoming apparent with Little Learners and Bright Beginnings preschools being split between two buildings — the Owatonna Education Center and Roosevelt Community Education building.
“Currently we have six Bright Beginnings sections running out of three classrooms at the OEC,” she said. “Then we also have three sections running out of two classrooms at Roosevelt.”
Additionally, early childhood special education, early intervention, early childhood family education, sibling care and the student support teams all operate in different buildings.
“The realities of having separate spaces are that student transportation for preschool is more difficult when we’re working with two buildings,” Goldade said. “Collaboration becomes difficult and some of our resources are tied to different buildings which means staff have to travel more.”
With the utilization of the OEC being relatively new, families and their children aren’t as familiar with the space and some students that use special education services need to travel to a separate building for inclusive programming.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell said she, along with Goldade and Director of Community Education Deb McDermott-Johnson, have been working with the entire early childhood learning department to identify various needs for staff, programming, transportation and more.
“We asked them about their strength, what challenges they may be facing and ways to grow the program,” Krell said. “There were several things that came out loud and clear between staff. Mostly around the difficulties with having two buildings.”
Some of the major concerns from staff include the need for more trauma and social emotional support, a singular location, a school nurse, more green space, room for sensory equipment, addressing long bus rides for the little people and wrap-around care.
Krell said while there is no on-site nurse for preschool students, should the need arise for a nurse, one is often pulled from one of the other schools.
Overall, the team would like to see a consolidation for all preschool classes, but each location presents different challenges and obstacles of its own. Board Member Deb Bandel asked if the district has a building currently that could be adapted to address the needs of the programs.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said other than the OEC building, the district currently does not have a ready space for all of the needs addressed by the early childhood learning team.
“The last thing I want to do is start with a solution in search of a problem,” he said. “The challenges that we have, being clear about the ‘why’ with that. Some of the challenges we have are just that, challenges.”
Elstad has asked Bob Olson, director of facilities, infrastructure and security, to take a look at potential options for the board to consider. With some parameters in mind, Olson plans to put together some options to bring to the board during the April meeting.
Elstad said he hopes some changes can be implemented for the 24-25 school year, but is subject to change depending on what Olson discovers and if the board decides to move forward.