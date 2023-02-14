Work sessions for the Owatonna School Board have moved back to the district office going forward.


Early Childhood Learning

Earling Learning Supervisor Maggie Goldade speaks Monday to the Owatonna School Board about challenges the department faces being divided between two facilities. Later this year, the Board will be asked to consider consolidating the several programs to one building. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
School Board Meeting

Superintendent Jeff Elstad explains to the School Board that the Owatonna Education Center is the ideal location to consolidate early childhood programming. However, the building still presents its own challenges. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments