More than 20 years ago, Denise Duffy decided she wanted to make an impact in the life of the local youth and volunteered to be a Big for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
When Duffy first volunteered her first match didn't last very long because the Little and her family ended up moving out of town. Duffy was then matched again with another Little in elementary school. Unfortunately, that Little decided after more than six years being matched, that she was no longer in need of a mentor.
In 2011, Duffy was matched again with Mariah when she was 6 years old, and this year the pair will not only celebrate Duffy being named Big Sister of the Year, but also Mariah's high school graduation.
"I am so proud of how Mariah has grown. She will be going to college in Winona studying social work in the fall," Duffy said. "She has lived more in her 18 years than I have in my 58. She has a resilience and appreciation for everyone who's been part of her life path and she wants to make a difference in the lives of other people who may have had similar experiences as her."
Executive Director of BBBS Michelle Redman said in her early childhood, Mariah encountered some difficult life circumstances and was adopted into her forever family around the time she was matched with Duffy. That along with the COVID-19 pandemic led to things "getting heavy" for the young woman.
"Denise would be there for her no matter what," Redman said. "She knew she couldn't fix this for Mariah, but she could listen and she could be that constant safe place in her life."
Duffy said that through years of building trust together, they both learned and knew their conversations were safe, and maintaining that trust is what has kept the pair close over the years.
"There was a time in my life where I felt isolated and alone, and when I expressed this to Denise, she did everything she could to make me feel special again," Mariah said.
When the pair first matched, Duffy said they had small goals to work on her reading and math skills, and over time those goals grew and evolved with them to the point where Mariah is now preparing to enter college and start her journey into adulthood.
"We both enjoy baking and we'd often get together at my house to bake," Duffy said."That led us to entering the our goods in the Steele County Fair Culinary Arts competition. We both also enjoy reading to learn and for fun."
As Mariah has grown, their visits became less activity based and more like a simple get together over coffee to chat.
"Like most teenage girls, Mariah is busy with work, friends and other activities so we meet less frequently but talk over the phone or text often," Duffy said. "Last week we got together to celebrate her 18th birthday over dinner."
Once Mariah graduates and their match ends through the program, Duffy said she is certain she and her Little will remain close, and she even has family connection in Winona.
"My mother-in-law is 95 and lives independently in Winona," Duffy said. "I talked with Mariah and Grandma Shirley, as she's affectionately known, and we talked about introducing them to each other so they both can have someone close by and have that connection."
Though Duffy is unsure if she wants to seek another match after the match with Mariah ends, she takes time to recognize how the program has helped her grow just as much as it has helped her Little.
"When I first volunteered I wasn't married and never had children so I wanted to give that nurturing part of me to a child in the community who needed it," she said. "I, like many I think, was surprised that the being a Big had a bigger impact on me than it did for my little. It's enriched my life in many ways, but now that I'm married I think I want to spend some time giving my energy to something else for a little while."
Duffy said she will continue to be an advocate for Big Brothers Big Sisters and isn't opposed to making another match when the time is right.