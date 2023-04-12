More than 20 years ago, Denise Duffy decided she wanted to make an impact in the life of the local youth and volunteered to be a Big for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. 


Denise and Mariah

Throughout their matched years, Denise Duffy and Mariah both shared and fostered their love for baking. (Photo courtesy of BBBS)
Denise and Mariah

Denise Duffy and Mariah have been matched since 2011. They are both excited to celebrate Mariah's high school graduation this year and then Mariah will be off to college in Winona studying social work. (Photo courtesy of BBBS)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments