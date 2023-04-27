An Owatonna woman who was involved in a drug trade that resulted in an almost fatal overdose will be in prison through at least mid-2027.
An Owatonna woman who was involved in a drug trade that resulted in an almost fatal overdose will be in prison through at least mid-2027.
Kelly Ann Tysdale, 36, received a seven-year sentence Wednesday in Rice County District Court, at least two-thirds of which to be served in prison. With credit for time already served in jail she'll be eligible for release in June 2027.
A jury found Tysdale guilty in October of felony courts of drug sales and distribution causing great bodily harm.
Tysdale and Chad Allen Smith, 35, of Faribault, were charged after a young woman was found not breathing in the bathroom of a Faribault gas station in June 2020. The woman was revived with CPR and an opioid antidote drug.
The woman told investigators she made a deal with Smith to trade Suboxone for heroin, according to court documents. Smith contacted Tysdale seeking heroin, and Tysdale agreed to trade Smith heroin for methamphetamine. Smith traded with Tysdale and then with the woman who overdosed. Authorities believed the heroin contained the more powerful fentanyl.
During the sentencing hearing, Judge Jeffrey Johnson admonished Tysdale for her callous comments about the victim and lack on contrition.
In recorded calls made from the Rice County Jail, Tysdale asked a friend to tell the victim not to come to court and said she fantasized about harming the victim.
Her attorney on Wednesday told Johnson his client was “remorseful.”
But County Attorney Brian Mortenson said Tysdale not only showed no remorse, but blamed the victim.
“The defendant has the absolute right to maintain her innocence, but you cannot be remorseful without taking responsibility for your actions,” Mortenson said.
It isn't Tysdale's first time in prison. She received a prison sentence in 2007 for drug crimes in Steele County.
Smith pleaded guilty to felony sales in 2021 and was initially sentenced to probation. He was sent to prison in February after probation violations. He'll be eligible for release in early 2025.
