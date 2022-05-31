Construction may be ongoing on the 100 block in downtown Owatonna, but that isn’t stopping Downtown Thursdays from returning this week.
Despite the closure of the 100 block with the last phase of the streetscape project, sidewalks will be open on both sides of the street to allow people to easily maneuver down Cedar Avenue to see and experience all the event has to offer, extending down to Rose Street.
Downtown Thursday is the monthly summer event that brings a night market to the streets of downtown Owatonna, featuring food, music, shopping and art on the first Thursday of every summer month.
In the past, the event closed off a few blocks of Cedar Avenue to allow vendors and businesses to set up along the street and bring a “boulevard feel” to the downtown district. The inaugural Downtown Thursday partnered with the 11@7 concert series in August 2018, and was such a success that the Owatonna MainStreet program decided to make it permanent.
Lisa Cochran, MainStreet Director at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said some people were still apprehensive last year about large events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but believes attendance will increase this year with the draw of new vendors and activities.
“We’ve had more vendors sign up this year compared to last year,” Cochran said. “We’re hoping this will be the biggest and best we’ve had yet, and it’ll only improve from here.”
The Showmobile stage, which traditionally sat in the green space for the event, is now being moved down near the Kitchen on the corner of Rose Street and Cedar Avenue. Cochran said Jeff Reinart, a solo acoustic musician will be performing on the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. and Red Dirt Road, a country rock band, will be performing on the stage in Central Park from 7 to 9 p.m. as well.
With the blocking off the street at the 300 block on Cedar and Rose, local businesses are excited at the prospect of additional foot traffic. Nicole Arndt, owner of Urban Loft, said she is excited her block will be included due to the 100 block still being closed.
“Downtown Thursdays usually bring out a lot of people,” Arndt said. “I think it will be fun and exciting to bring more foot traffic down in front of the store and maybe get a new and different variety.”
Downtown Thursdays usually kicks off what Arndt calls her “sale season.” She said during Downtown Thursdays, she will have extended hours and much of the store will be 20% off.
Also new to Downtown Thursdays, and a new member of the Chamber, 2U Entertainment will have their trailer set up, which members of the chamber hope will draw a more diverse age group to downtown.
2U Entertainment is a mobile gaming business that officially opened in March after owner Tamara Hoy learned of a similar company out of Rochester. Inside the trailer is a bench with several TVs lining the opposite side to accommodate several gamers for independent play or multiplayer to indulge in their selection of more than 150 games from several systems at no cost to guests.
Cochran said the landscaping crew has been working to install plants, flower baskets, trees, benches and new trash receptacles along the 200 and 300 blocks this week.
“We’re super excited for everyone to see the streetscape,” she said. “If the draw of music and food and crafts doesn’t draw people out, maybe seeing the progress of the project will.”
Downtown Thursdays will take place the first Thursday of each month beginning this week and through August.