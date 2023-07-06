For just a few evenings a year, the streets of Downtown Owatonna are empty of traffic — and filled with pedestrians. 

Chris and Amelia Emmons

Chris Emmons rests in the shade of Central Park with his 19-month-old daughter Amelia during Downtown Thursday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Potato skins

Downtown Thursday attendees line up at the Delicious Potato Skins and More food truck. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Tank

Kids got a chance to meet Tank, a 29-year-old horse from Mowry's Lazy Meadows. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Jennifer Thiele

Jennifer Thiele, executive director of the Steele County Historical Society, promotes a new project to expand the Village of Yesteryear. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Kids' train

Teo Silva parades kids through the streets of Downtown Owatonna in his makeshift train. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Live music

Local band The Shifties plays for a crowd at the intersection of Rose Street and Cedar Avenue, where traffic was shut down to allow pedestrians to fill the streets. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Steely

Steele County Free Fair mascot Steely tests his swing at the Inside Swing Golf tent. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Video games

Guests enjoy outdoor video games at 2U Entertainment's mobile gaming theater. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments