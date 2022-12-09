As the holidays inch closer at a perhaps faster rate than some of us are prepared for, several businesses in downtown Owatonna have extended their hours of operation to accommodate holiday shoppers.
Despite several reports and studies showing consumers are migrating to online shopping, many local boutiques say they’ve seen an increase of in-person shoppers in recent weeks.
Averi Kenow, one of the employees of Hidden Rose Boutique, said they’ve seen an influx of customers, especially since they moved into their new location downtown in the former Sterling Home store.
“There’s definitely been an increase in sales and we had a good turn out for Black Friday,” she said. “We have lots of new customers since we’ve moved, and a lot of people are signing up for our loyalty program.”
Hidden Rose does offer an online store, but Kenow said she thinks because the people of Owatonna prioritize shopping local many enjoy coming in to the store.
Karen Peterson, mother of Hidden Rose Boutique owner Melissa Ward and occasional store helper, said shopping local is more important than ever.
“Owatonna is a good community who works together,” Peterson said. “I think it’s important to continue to shop local because you should want to support your friends and community. If you’re not supporting small businesses, there will be empty buildings and no one wants to see that.”
One of the most notable changes in store hours is many stores in the downtown district electing to open business on Sundays, a day that is traditionally taken off by several.
Bre Smith, owner of the Spotted Sunflower Boutique and Steele Threads, said despite being a newcomer to the community, she has been incredibly grateful for the support she’s received with her business so far.
“Since opening in August, I’ve already received so much love and support from other business owners and shoppers,” she said. “I know this time of year gets crazy for a lot of people with work and family and sometimes there aren’t enough hours in the day to get your shopping done. I’m definitely guilty of being a last minute shopper, and it’s helpful when stores are open later or on Sundays.”
Smith offers an online store, but she also goes live in Facebook to show off new inventory and shopping opportunities for viewers, and often offers styles on the lives that haven’t been put on the floor yet. This model of selling has become increasingly popular, especially with small boutique owners and over the COVID-19 pandemic. The events are traditionally upbeat, fun and allow sellers to interact with their audiences directly, and has the added convenience of online shopping oftentimes boosting sales overall.
Jodi Jendrysik, owner of Lilly and Rose Boutique, said she really enjoys the camaraderie between all the boutique owners in Owatonna, especially when there are so many all in the same area.
“We support each other,” she said. “There’s been many times where I’ve had someone come in looking for something specific and they’ll say they were sent by someone and a different store. I think that’s really great and unique to Owatonna.”
Peterson agreed, saying she’s more than happy to recommend another boutique in town if Hidden Rose doesn’t have what they’re looking for.
“I don’t think think any of the boutiques all carry the same brands,” she said. “So sometimes people will come in here looking to try something on and I’ll say ‘oh, you know this other boutique has a top that would go great with this’ or something like that. I think it’s important to support each especially after everything we’ve all gone through the last couple of years.”
Stores offering extended business hours include Owatonna Show, Urban Loft, Hidden Rose Boutique, Kottke Jewelers, Lilly and Rose Boutique, Spotted Sunflower/Steele Threads, Krazy Bling and more.