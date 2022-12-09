As the holidays inch closer at a perhaps faster rate than some of us are prepared for, several businesses in downtown Owatonna have extended their hours of operation to accommodate holiday shoppers.

Downtown Owatonna

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and many downtown businesses are extending their hours to accommodate local shoppers. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Hidden Rose Boutique

Averi Kenow works to re-stock holiday items at the Hidden Rose Boutique in downtown Owatonna. With holidays quickly approaching, the boutique is one of several adding hours and Sundays to their open times. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Spotted Sunflower Boutique

Bre Smith, owner of the Spotted Sunflower Boutique in downtown Owatonna, said she has seen an influx of shoppers coming downtown in the last week and is happy to accommodate those last minute shoppers by being open Sundays until Christmas. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments