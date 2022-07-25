Crews at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna are in the home stretch of getting the hotel guest-ready for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony next week at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Brian Billington, general manager for the hotel, said construction is about 95% complete, and now it is a matter of putting on the finishing touches.
“We have all our state licenses and exams in order, and we meet with Marriott corporate on Wednesday,” Billington said. “Then we’ll be doing all of the staff training with the brand, and everything should be set to go.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony next Thursday, Billington said the public will be welcome to take a walk-through of the lobby and possibly look inside one of the rooms. The unveiling of the interior of the hotel has added excitement for the community, as Billington said corporate is not currently allowing photographs to be taken inside.
The hotel includes 106 modern rooms, a sizable fitness center, a restaurant, a saltwater pool, a business center and more. Billington said the saltwater pool is becoming increasingly popular in new hotels, especially with the Marriott brand.
“Without the use of a lot of chlorine, the pool is much less harsh on the hair and skin,” he said. “There also isn’t the overwhelming smell of chlorine throughout the lobby.”
Glenda Smith, director of tourism at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said a downtown hotel has been a long time coming and will mean a lot for the established businesses downtown, as well as any future restaurants and stores on Cedar Avenue.
“We are extremely excited to have the hotel coming,” Smith said. “Owatonna is progressing so much with the new high school, and all that’s going on downtown is offering so many opportunities for us to promote Owatonna and bring in new people to see everything we have to offer.”
Billington said he has been in the hospitality industry for many years and believes having a hotel in the center of downtown Owatonna will bring many benefits to the community.
“We really hope people will come in the doors and see all we have to offer,” he said. “We will have a conference room that will be great for meetings and events, as well as the marketplace where guests and even the community can come and grab a snack or salad if they’d like.”
The Bistro, the on-site restaurant in many chain hotels, will be open to the public for dinner service and a full bar.
“We also have the added benefit of a large sidewalk outside the front of our location, so we plan to put a fire pit and seating outside the front door,” Billington said. “This should be great in the fall months, and it will be nice for people to enjoy outside. I think it will be enjoyable for everyone to experience.”
The hotel will also host Business After Hours, the monthly chamber event on the fourth Tuesday, in August. Billington said it’s important to him to be connected and ingrained in the community so that people know the variety of things the hotel can offer.
Smith said following a near complete halt to tourism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s excited to see what the new hotel will mean.
“We have breweries and beautiful parks and trails,” she said. “There are lots of opportunities to promote Owatonna in general, and once the school is finished that will open up possibilities for hosting regional events for the students. I think it truly says something about our community: Owatonna has continued to move forward with many big things during uncertain times, and it’s evident that if it’s done right and done well, we will see the benefit.”
People are already able to reserve a room on or after Aug. 8. Billington said many reservations have already been made, which is exciting not only for him, but the company as a whole.