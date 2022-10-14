Cool temperatures and a few light flurries weren’t enough to keep people away Thursday for the ribbon cutting to officially celebrate the conclusion of the long-awaited streetscape project downtown.
MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said she was pleased with the turn out and was thankful to all of the businesses and community members for powering through the last two years of construction.
“They were able to thrive during those two years, stayed positive and helped each other and leaned on each other,” she said. “It’s something that is so awesome to see, and that’s one thing I love about downtown. It’s how the businesses work together to always support each other. Thank you all so much for you patience and positivity.”
Mayor Tom Kuntz had the honor of cutting the ribbon during the ceremony. Several ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, alongside some members of the Owatonna Business Partnership, were also front and center for the epic moment.
The project, which officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony in June of last year, consisted in a total reconstruction of the 100-300 blocks of North Cedar Avenue.
The boulevard was widened to increase accessibility and updating ADA requirements. The sewer utilities were replaced as well as adding new lighting, benches and landscaping. The project had an estimated cost of $4.5 million.
After a few setbacks and delays due to pleas from the business community and unexpected amounts of asbestos, each phase pushed forward, and celebrations resounded throughout the community once the project was officially completed and Cedar Avenue was fully open to both traffic and pedestrians in July.
“It just looks beautiful,” Cochran said. “These upgrades were necessary and needed for our city, and I couldn’t be happier with the end result and it sounds like, from what I’ve been told, much of the community agrees.”
Following the ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed live music at Central Park. There were also yard games set up on the street, face painting, food and drinks available from many of the downtown businesses who stayed open late to accomodate those milling around downtown following the celebration.
