Mayor Tom Kuntz cut the ribbon commemorating the re-opening of Cedar Avenue. (Emily Kahnke/southerminn.com)

Cool temperatures and a few light flurries weren’t enough to keep people away Thursday for the ribbon cutting to officially celebrate the conclusion of the long-awaited streetscape project downtown.

After two long years, many community members braved the crisp temperatures to celebrate the official re-opening of Cedar Avenue Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southerminn.com)
Despite the chilling temperatures, community members stuck around downtown to play some yard games supplied by 2U Entertainment Thursday evening. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Lisa Cochran, Lauren Kozelka, Nicole Arndt, and Darci Christofferson posed for a photo in a frame following the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
A live band played a selection of cover songs following the ribbon cutting. Several community members stuck around to dance and sing along. (Emily Kahnke/southerminn.com)
Torey’s had food and drinks outside and ready for guests as they passed by to enjoy the games, shopping and ribbon cutting Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

