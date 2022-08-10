State Sen. Gene Dornink claimed victory over political newcomer and restaurant owner Lisa Hanson for the GOP primary in a newly drawn district.
Despite a recent attempt to have Dornink removed from the primary ballot, Dornink secured 5,874 votes, or 72%. He will face off against DFL candidate Brandon Lawhead, a lawyer from Austin, to represent State Senate District 23.
District 23 will include all of Freeborn County, most of Mower and Faribault counties, the southern half of Waseca County — including the cities of Waldorf and New Richland — and the southern half of Steele County — including the cities of Ellendale and Blooming Prairie.
Less than two weeks before the primary, a Freeborn woman filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court, asking for the removal of republican Dornink from the ballot. The petition, filed by Judy Kay Olson, of Glenville, alleges Dornink resides in Hayfield, which is outside of Senate District 23, which Dornink is currently listed as a candidate.
Following the redistricting of his current district, District 27, Dornink publicly announced he would be moving from Hayfield to a family home in Glenville to continue representing a bulk of his current constituents. He later announced his family moved to Brownsdale, which is the address listed on his candidacy affidavit filed in May.
Olson’s petition was filed 12 days before the primary election and 35 days after the beginning of no-excuse early voting, 65 days since Dornink filed his candidacy affidavit and 161 days since his public announcement of intent to run for office.
Olson, along with two other names listed in leading the investigation into Dornink’s residency that resulted in the petition, has been linked to Dornink’s challenger, Hanson. Hanson made headlines in May 2021 after she was arrested and charged with defying Gov. Tim Walz’s orders for restaurants and bars to close to prevent COVID-19 infections, keeping the wine and coffee bar she owned in Albert Lea open.
On Friday, the Supreme Court determined Dornink could remain on the ballot, stating the petition came “too late” after suspicions were first raised. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who wrote the order, said that “unreasonable delay in filing the petition and the substantial prejudice that would result from making a last-minute change to the ballots after they have been printed and early voting commenced, requires that the petition be dismissed.”
