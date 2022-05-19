An assisted living facility in Owatonna was recently investigated and found in noncompliance by the Minnesota Department of Health for alleged neglect of a resident who had an open wound and COVID-19 in January.
According to the public report, the DOH investigated BridgeWater at Owatonna, located on Park Street East, for an allegation of maltreatment and neglect. The allegations were that the facility failed to ensure services on the service plan were documented, implemented and met the needs of a resident.
The investigation revealed a resident had a wound on her coccyx — or tailbone — that increased in size and severity over the course of two weeks in January. During the same time frame, the resident had developed a moderate-to-severe case of COVID-19. The resident was eventually hospitalized for two weeks, then sent to a transitional care unit for four weeks.
The DOH determined the facility failed to implement new interventions to address the growing wound or the resident's illness. Documentation indicated the resident was offered, and often would not accept, toileting assistance; however, facility staff members did not re-approach and did not encourage the resident to use the restroom or change incontinent products.
The resident's progress notes indicate she had a pressure ulcer that was a "closed red spot" the size of a dime, but one week later the wound was documented as "much larger" and the size of a quarter. The resident saw an emergency room provider, who wrote an order to "avoid prolong weight on affected area … keep wound clean and dry."
Six days after the provider order, the wound was documented as an open area with drainage, and four days after that as approximately the depth and width of a golf ball, with yellow, stringy drainage from the opening.
Facility staff told the DOH they were not trained in the software for documenting patient care and that the resident was independent with toileting and incontinent product changes, often declining their assistance.
The resident told DOH she does not need a lot of help, but added she did not remember a lot about that point of time, because she was "quite ill" with COVID. Family members of the resident told DOH the staff did not do enough to encourage the resident to use the restroom and change her incontinent product when she would decline help.
The DOH concluded neglect was substantiated, and actions taken by the facility were to include updating a resident service plan, creating new interventions, increasing resident toileting schedule and additional training for staff.
According to the DOH, a request for reconsideration of the conclusion has been received.