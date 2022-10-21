A Dodge Center man has been arrested following a confrontation between him and a group of men who posed as a minor online.
Joseph Carlson, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple felony charges, including multiple counts of possession of child pornography, related to two recent incidents that took place in Dodge Center, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
He was formally charged Friday morning in Dodge County District Court with 13 felony counts between the two incidents. Charges include soliciting an individual believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.
A DCSO press release states on Sept. 19, at approximately 630 p.m., Dodge County Dispatch was contacted by a group calling themselves the Midwest Predator Catchers, who advised that they were in Dodge Center at the park confronting an adult male who was trying to send messages to a teenage boy. They further explained that the male was trying to have sex with a 14-year-old boy.
The male they were referring to was identified as Carlson, according to DCSO. Deputies mediated the confrontation in Dodge Center and then requested Dodge County Investigations to look into the incident.
The investigation determined Carlson met this group on an online dating website called Grindr. The three men explained to law enforcement they go online posing as underage children looking for predators. They had identified themselves a 14-year-old male, and during the conversation online with Carlson, he allegedly sent them multiple pictures of his face and genitals.
Text messages submitted to investigators reportedly show the group discussing a number of times that they are a 14-year-old male. According to DCSO, Carlson solicits the child for sex, explaining that having sex with a 14-year-old is a big fantasy of his that he never gets to complete. They allegedly set up a meet with Carlson at the North Park in Dodge Center, where the in-person confrontation started.
A heated confrontation with the members of this group and Carlson also resulted in a charge against one of the members of the group for 5th degree assault, according to the press release.
In August, Carlson was the subject of a search warrant and investigation by Homeland Security and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged possession of child pornography, according to the press release. This search warrant was conducted at the Carlson residence in Dodge Center the morning of Aug. 10. After an extensive investigation into data collected during the search warrant of Carlson’s home, 47 images of juveniles engaged in various sexual activity with ages ranging from infant to teenagers, 155 videos identified as child pornography, and 529 chats where Carlson was having sexualized conversations with juveniles were allegedly discovered.
Investigators don’t believe that any of the pictures or video were created by Carlson, according to the DCSO.
Carlson is currently in custody at the Olmstead Adult Detention Center in Rochester and bail without conditions has been set at $250,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that the actions of groups like the Midwest Predator Catchers, regardless of any good intentions, can be dangerous and problematic. Their aggressive behavior toward their alleged suspects and willingness to confront these subjects without involving law enforcement could easily result in someone getting injured or worse. Some of their tactics can and have resulted in the inability to charge these alleged offenders.
If you believe someone is soliciting juveniles, please contact your local law enforcement and let them conduct the investigation.