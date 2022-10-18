Candidates for Owatonna’s City Council came together Tuesday for another public forum at the Owatonna Country Club, hosted by Owatonna Business Women as part of their regular monthly meeting.
The forum featured those running to serve on the Owatonna City Council. Incumbent Nathan Dotson (Ward 1) could not attend due to scheduling conflicts. Incumbents Brent Svenby (Ward 5) and Dan Boeke (at large) came to the table, alongside political newcomers Seth Madole (Ward 1), Molly Kerr (Ward 5) and Peng Olson (at large) to answer questions regarding personal qualifications, top issues the candidates would like to address, diversity, workforce issues and more. Questions were asked by OBW President-elect Annie Harman.
Councilor David Burbank, who represents Ward 3, is also up for re-election, but is running unopposed and therefore did not participate in the forum.
Unique qualifications
After each candidate introduced themselves and their backgrounds, Harman asked them to speak about what makes each of them uniquely qualified to be elected to the council.
Each candidate has been heavily involved in the community in one way or another for more than a decade each. Olson said she has been a “catalyst for change” and has been a part of several initiatives and organizations in the community focusing on community landscape, economic development and quality of life for all people in the community. She said her current ability to manage a seven-figure budget at Federated Insurance is also a strength she brings to the table.
With a background in marketing, Kerr feels she is qualified because she has mastered the ability to bring a slew of different perspectives together to find a common solution for all involved. Svenby also said with his work in city government, he has strengths in bringing together different perspectives and pushes them cohesively toward a common goal involving different perspectives.
Top issues
When asked about the top two issues the candidates would like to address if elected, housing, cost of living and workforce were among the top issues on all of the candidates’ minds.
All the candidates agreed the lack of housing and its effects on the workforce shortages aren’t exclusive to Owatonna or even Minnesota. Kerr, Svenby, Olson and Boeke all spoke about ways they’d like to see the quality of life for community members increase and to find avenues to bring more market rate, affordable, senior and single family homes to Owatonna to attract more workers.
Communications, budgets and transparency were also topics of discussion.
Diversity and inclusion
As a growing and diversifying community, Harman asked the candidates how they plan to represent all of Owatonna, including those who don’t speak English as a first language.
Many candidates agreed that providing literature in multiple languages about city government and the community as a whole is a good first step to developing well-rounded and inclusive policies in the community.
Working at Viracon, where five different languages are offered for new employee orientation, Madole said he has seen first hand how beneficial inclusivity and diversity can be to a business as well as a community.
“I don’t think it’s so much that diversity is coming, it’s here,” he said. “How do we embrace that and surround those individuals with the tools they need to be successful.”
Boeke stressed engagement with those communities is of the utmost importance, as well as being forward-facing and learning alongside them.
Olson said firstly, the city needs to look at what is currently being done and identify things to do in order in increase responsiveness and prioritize accordingly. She highlighted the Human Rights Commission and the world the organization does to represent cultural diversity in the community.
“I’d like to throw one last term in there — it’s called ‘fakequity’ and I don’t know if you all have heard of it,” she said. “It can be seen as just checking the box, and we need to make sure we’re not just checking the box.”
Workforce shortage and housing
Many businesses have been seeing issues with the shortage of workers, and this issue coincides with the lack of housing in Owatonna. Harman asked the candidates what steps they would like to see the city take to help address those concerns.
Adjusting current zoning and lot sizes seemed to be a viable option among most of the candidates. Boeke said entering into public and private partnerships can be a “slippery slope” and the city is within its power to do something about lot sizes to make homes more affordable.
With several apartment buildings being constructed throughout the city, Kerr said these have helped the workforce issues, however she said housing “remains a major deterrent for new workers.”
Svenby highlighted the amount of time it takes developers to receive tax credits which hinders the addition of more housing. He said it can take two to three years to receive funding with the tax credits awarded from the state. He said going to the state level and seeing if there is a solution to fast track the process could be immensely beneficial.
Madole with his business travels, workforce is the number one topic of discussion he has come across throughout the nation. Recruiting more people and having the city sell itself, he said, is “critically important.”
“We’ve done a fair job with the apartment buildings I believe, but how do we solve for the single family?” he asked.
Balancing city budget
With the approval of a 9% preliminary tax levy increase by the City Council last month, the candidates were asked of their priorities when it comes to balancing the city budget and how it impacts the taxpayers.
Kerr said the city has a difficult job of balancing and maintaining an “aging infrastructure” and also promoting growth. She said she thinks all city spending processes must be examined and prioritized to ensure the public’s tax dollars are being spent responsibly.
Svenby said the city is limited in the ways it acquires funds and is guided by a strategic plan that is revised each year and prioritizes where the money is spent for the residents of Owatonna. He said being guided by the strategic plan “sets the city up for success” and has the best interests of the tax payers in mind.
Madole highlighted two things from the proposed tax levy which he said with the current increase, combined with last year’s increase of nearly the same amount has resulted in $2.5 million in additional city spending including $1.8 million to revitalize the City Council chambers and $1.2 million to demolish a building downtown to make way for a parking lot.
“I don’t see balancing the budget as that difficult, nor would I support a 9% operating tax increase walking into what we are walking into economically,” he said.
Boeke justified the unanimously approved levy increase, citing inflation and the fact the budget has already been exceeded due to that inflation. He said the council chamber being remodeled has been placed in the budget where it is being paid off over a long period of time.
Olson said every decision she would make if elected would take into consideration the effects on the taxpayers. Well versed in budgeting, Olson said she understands the various aspects of a budget can be confusing which is where transparency comes into play. She said in regards to the budget, her priorities would be what is essential, what are needs and what are “nice to haves.”