For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.
Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers. According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”
Llyn Lodahl is a self taught emerging artist who discovers joy in trying different styles of painting on her journey to finding her own method.
"In landscapes I love to do contemporary abstracts," Lodahl said. "I use the technique of romantic realism. This method challenges and relishes my inner soul."
Silvan Durben, creative director of the Owatonna Arts Center and coordinator behind the Healing Arts Project, said Lodahl has a "masterful" way of working with landscape, color and mixed media.
"There's this marvelous gold accent that's used in several of the pieces that is really eye catching," he said. "The composition is whimsical and beautiful and you can just imagine yourself in any one of the serene landscapes in the paintings and you feel at peace."
More than a dozen of Lodahl's paintings can be seen on the first floor of the Owatonna hospital. Some staff have commented on the beauty of the pieces and the bright and vibrant colors, according to Durben.
"My art represents the diversity of life," Lodahl said. "I want my art to work, not just be a regular piece of décor, but a real tool of reminisce, or an instrument of inspiration and faith."
Pottery created by Linda Day Dunlap, as well as paintings and prints by her late husband Bruce, who died in 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia, are also on display.
"I have a lot of his works on the walls in my home and I see it at his brothers house or our friend's, but other than that a lot of his stuff just stays boxed up," she said. "I thought it was a wonderful opportunity with the Healing Arts Program to be able to display his work so others can take it in and enjoy."
Dunlap said of her husband that he simply enjoyed painting things he liked and wasn't exceedingly worried about what others may have thought of his work.
"He painted things he loved and that's just the reality of it," she said. "For him I think it was more about taking his memories and twisting things in a way to make them fun."
His work has a cartoon feel with the characters, bold lines and bright colors. Durben said each piece tells a short story in a whimsical manor.
"He never did anything too realistically or too abstractly," Dunlap said. "His style has always kid of been realism but exaggerated and twisted."
Dunlap herself has been working with clay for more than 40 years. She said she always knew being an artist was the life that was meant for her, but it wasn't until college when she first took pottery seriously.
"It has been a gradual addiction for me," she said. " I want the forms i create to be easy, generous and inviting for people visually as well as inviting for use. I would like the viewer to feel an immediacy of creation in the piece as if it had been thrown, formed and added onto if not in one gesture, one in spirit," she said. "My work is wheel-thrown or hand-build from rolled slabs using white earthenware clay."
She said whether its clay or gardening, she has always been someone who finds joy in getting her hands dirty and creating something for her self and others to enjoy.
Lodahl and the Dunlaps' art, along with other artists will be displaying their work in the hospital corridors through March.