For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.

Llyn Lodahl specializes in whimsically romantic landscapes with vibrant colors and golden accents. More than a dozen of her paintings are currently on display at the hospital in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Late painter Bruce C. Dunlap and his wife Linda Day Dunlap both have their work on display at the Owatonna Hospital. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

