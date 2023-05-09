Owatonna Public Schools just unveiled a sneak peak at the future of its facilities.

Owatonna High School

Contractors will begin demolishing the existing Owatonna High School in January, but the district plans to repurpose parts of the building. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Ag Building 1

Wold architects plan to convert the Ag Building, shown here, into a new maintenance facility for the district. Currently, the school uses the building for agricultural classes and small engine repair. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
School St

The gym and the C Plaza, pictured here, located on School Street will be separated from the main building prior to demolition. The district will use the plaza to consolidate its offices, facilitating more collaboration between departments. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Ag Building drainage

Rainwater collects around the Ag Building. The renovations include improvements to the campus’ drainage system, which will redirect water away from the buildings. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

