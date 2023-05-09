Owatonna Public Schools just unveiled a sneak peak at the future of its facilities.
Representatives from Wold Architects and Engineers presented their plans for demolition of the existing high school and renovation of the remaining facilities at the School Board work session on Monday.
The latest announcement comes after the board voted to demolish the current high school building in April. While the beloved 1921 school building will be coming down, the district will repurpose other facilities on campus, including the C Plaza, gymnasium and Ag Building. Following demolition, the site of the original building will become green space.
These facilities will house offices for district staff and maintenance, which are currently dispersed throughout different facilities around Owatonna.
"The notion of moving to a district services center really shrinks our footprint across the district," said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. "We have a lot of buildings that we’re spread out in."
The district hopes to reduce maintenance costs by consolidating its functions to a single location. Following the move, the district may sell off vacant buildings like the facility on Rose Street. The proceeds from these sales would provide reserve funds for future improvements throughout the district, but would not arrive in time to offset demolition and renovation costs from the current project.
Aside from saving money, Wold's plans are supposed to facilitate cooperation between different departments. Wold architects have envisioned dramatic changes for the second floor of C Plaza, where most of the offices will be housed. The plaza, also called C Tower, is a three-story structure that stands alongside the gym on School Street. Once the second floor is converted into office space, staff members from human resources, finance, security, and other departments will be able to easily mingle throughout the day.
"Those offices all have great proximity to each other with a collaborative space between them," said Wold Architect Sal Bagley.
The renovations to the upper level will be less dramatic. The existing spaces will be repurposed, but little will change structurally. The ground level will house a new boiler room in the current weightlifting room, to replace the boiler in the original building's basement. Contractors will also cut a hole in the gym floor, which will be filled with foam blocks and used for gymnastics.
Director of Facilities Bob Olson described proposed improvements to drainage on the campus that will reroute water away from the Ag building, where it currently pools after it rains.
Throughout their presentation to the board, Wold representatives repeatedly stressed the importance of updating the facilities to meet current standards of accessibility and security.
Bagley, one of the leaders of Wold's educational planning group, says the project will accelerate once the district moves its activities and equipment out of the building.
"When a contractor has the run of the building, they can make a lot of progress," said Bagley.
Wold will begin taking bids from contractors in early July, and expects the project to begin in October. Before demolition can begin, contractors will have to separate the building to preserve the facilities that are slated for renovation. The gym and C Plaza are connected to the original structure, while the Ag Building stands separately. Demolition of the old building and renovation of the surviving facilities will begin in January 2024, with the site completed the following July.
Elstad noted that construction costs have inflated since voters approved a bond to fund the renovations in 2019, but the district is determined to work within its means.
"We are not asking our community for more money," said Elstad. "We’re balancing a budget based upon what we have versus asking for more."