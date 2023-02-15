Michelle Krell and Kenneth Griswold share with the Owatonna School Board Monday some results of the DDE Survey. This is the first year this survey has been given to students, staff and families and will be given in the fall annually going forward. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
For several years, the Owatonna School District has been conducting surveys to ensure they are delivering on the needs of students, staff and families. When the district made extensive updates to the strategic plan, they surveyed focus groups to determine each core group’s daily desired experiences at school.
This fall, a new annual survey was introduced to gain insight on how well the district is doing in providing those desired experiences by surveying nearly every student in grades 3 through 12, their families and staff.
Kenneth Griswold, data and assessment coordinator, and Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell spoke Monday to the School Board about the survey and went over a brief overview of the results.
Griswold said there was a lot of discussion on how to deliver the survey to get a baseline so that the district could learn and grow based on the feedback.
“In the past we’ve done student climate surveys, which were just for students, and the questions were very broad and shorter,” he said. “The design around this survey is a little bit different in that we’re targeting all of the identified bullet points and also asked answer choices that were direct responses to the prompt that they most agree with rather than just a scale of agreement.”
On the back end, the responses to the prompts were given a point value which was then converted to a number average on a scale of 1 to 10.
Krell said student participation was nearly at 100%, save for any students who were absent or otherwise unable to take the survey on the date it was conducted. In grades 3 through 5 there were 869 responses, and in grades 6 through 12 there were 1,837 responses.
“Our elementary teachers walked through the questions with their students to make sure they understood what they were being asked,” she said. “At the high school level, students were instructed to take about 20 minutes to take the survey and most all of them elected to do so.”
The survey was designed to take around 20 minutes to complete, Griswold said. They plan to administer the survey annually in the fall and could switch up the questions based on answers for desired daily experiences in previous years.
“We think this is a much better aligned instrument to get a baseline for desired daily experiences and as we’ll administer this each year, we may add more,” he said. “We will continue to build a trend out of it with what data we can track and see whether or not we’re having an impact on these perceptions over time.”
Student School Board Representative Jace Forcelle expressed concern about the results noting that some high school students may not have taken the survey seriously and just clicked through answers to be done with the task and did not take the time to read each question and answer thoroughly, thus potentially skewing the results.
“I’m not putting the reliability of the survey into question, with any statistic there’s going to be deviation but I think there may be substantial deviation the larger you get into this,” he said. “I remember taking the survey and I saw some classmates just clicking through quickly so I wonder if there’s a strategy to deal with those kinds of results.”
Griswold said he understood Forcelle’s concerns and added that this survey is one tool being used to determine what desired experiences are for students and how well the district is doing in achieving those goals and that they are not over relying on the results of the survey.