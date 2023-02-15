For several years, the Owatonna School District has been conducting surveys to ensure they are delivering on the needs of students, staff and families. When the district made extensive updates to the strategic plan, they surveyed focus groups to determine each core group’s daily desired experiences at school.

Daily Desired Experiences

Michelle Krell and Kenneth Griswold share with the Owatonna School Board Monday some results of the DDE Survey. This is the first year this survey has been given to students, staff and families and will be given in the fall annually going forward. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments