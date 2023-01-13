Owatonna Public Schools have long been applauded for their high standards in curriculum, and they continue to be ahead of the curve.
In 2019, the Minnesota Department of Education reviewed the science standards for K-12 education previously set nearly a decade earlier. In 2020, the legislature approved the implementation of upgraded standards that was supposed to be fully implemented by the 2023-24 school year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional year was granted.
Owatonna School District STEAM Education Coordinator Dr. Tom Meagher said he is continuously impressed with the "amazing" faculty within the district for embracing the new standards and diving in head first.
"As I was looking at the standards I realized we've already been doing a lot of that," Meagher said. "The science and engineering practices fit perfectly with our training and the work we've done over the last few years. It's good because this means our schools have been setting standards regionally, nationally and I believe international as well."
For kindergarten through fifth grade students, the biggest changes aren't so much with the curriculum but more with the methods by which educators are teaching science.
Matt McCartney, second grade teacher at Washington Elementary, said the new 21st Century Learning standards have already been implemented in his classroom. One example of how he is utilizing the new standards which encompass more in engineering and critical thinking was a project where he had the students take napkins, string, paper clips and more to create a parachute during a weather unit.
"The challenge was they had to create a parachute that would be able to drop supplies down to firefighters who were surrounded by fire," he said. "They used engineering and critical thinking to design their parachute in groups working together and they also had to work with a budget where they were only have to purchase so many supplies which was an added constraint they had to work around."
Through trial and error, the students were able to take their creations out to the playground to test them. McCartney said the students were full of excitement and energy with the chance to test their projects.
"I think a lot of us assume kids that age can't think abstractly, but they can." he said.
Meagher said for grades 6-12, there have been some major changes and shifts with the new standards.
Eighth grade students will now be learning physical science, whereas before the shift in standards ninth grade students typically had those lessons. The Freshman will now be learning geoscience — a combination of earth systems and environmental studies.
"The subjects have kind of shifted around a bit," Meagher said. "We looked at a timeline on how to implement the standards effectively and in the science committee we said we're just going to go ahead and do it."
He said across the district, teachers are about a year ahead of schedule as far as introducing the new standard go and he attributes that to all of the educators being passionate and willing to jump in.
"I think this has ended up being more financially effective too because we have a lot of supplies for science from FOSS," he said. "Since we have so many supplies, we are able to reuse many of them and shift them between grades and classes."
Shifting and reusing the science supplies from FOSS kids has been able to save close to $100,000 across the district.
"This just shows the ingenuity of our teachers," Meagher said. "If we can figure out how to do this and re-use or readapt what we have for new topics and save the district money, we're able to put that elsewhere to benefit the students and in turn the students see that if we can reengineer things as teachers, they can take that to their own ideas in the classroom."