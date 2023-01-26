Firefighters are in high demand across the United States, including here in Owatonna. With the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating the demand for firefighters growing by more than 7% in the next few years, the Owatonna Fire Department has been brainstorming ways to bring in more firefighters. 

Ryan Seykora

Owatonna Firefighter Ryan Seykora is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Owatonna School District to offer a firefighter course for the first time next year at the high school. The idea, Seykora said, is the course will also act as a recruitment tool to funnel graduates into potential jobs at the local fire department. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Owatonna Fire Department

The Owatonna Fire Department is hoping to inspire high school students to pursue a career in the fire service by partnering with the Owatonna School District to offer two firefighter courses next year, which can fast track students on to their career. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

