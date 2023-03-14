Last month, members of the Early Childhood Learning department spoke to the School Board about the great things happening with students in the program, but also expressed some struggles and concerns about having preschool and other programs in two different buildings.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad explained how earlier in the school year, staff were surveyed to identify various needs for staff, programming, transportation and more within the early childhood department.
“The information that was collected was then transferred to Bob to open up discussion with the board to identify how we might meet those needs,” Elstad said. “There are no decisions that we’re looking to be made, these aren’t even recommendations. We’re just here to talk about some options that have been explored.”
During Monday’s work session, Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson discussed with the board possible options to consider for the future.
“I want you to know that this isn’t something we plan to move forward on in the next year or even two years,” he said. “This is just early, early discussions to explore options for the future.”
The overall goal is to have all of the early childhood programs under one roof along with adult basic education (ABE) and community education.
Currently, early childhood education, early intervention, early childhood family education, sibling care and the student support teams all operate in one of two buildings — the Early Childhood Education Center (OEC) and the Community Education Center or Roosevelt.
After speaking with Kraus Anderson and Wold Architects, Olson said the assumption and overall goal is to have all of the pre-k, ABE and community education in one building.
It is estimated that to do this 41,500 square feet of space would be needed to maintain the same amount of space currently being used at both locations. Olson said considerations for future growth haven’t been calculated in with the space requirements or cost assumptions.
“We came up with three basic options,” Olson said. “We can renovate existing buildings to accommodate the goal, we can add to an existing building or build a new facility, and the last option would be to lease an existing space in town a do leasehold improvements.”
Each option has its pros and cons, Olson said. Costs are one of the biggest concerns. Embarking on any one of these options could cost anywhere between $3.8 and $21.7 million to build new or to renovate. The district currently has $683,000 in lease levy capacity which would have the least amount of tax impact for local taxpayers.
In 2015 the board was asked to address the kindergarten through eighth grade facilities in the district and there was a successful passage of a bond to update the elementary and middle schools. In 2019, again, a bond was approved for a new high school.
“As a comprehensive system we are pre-k through 12,” Elstad said. “The one area that hasn’t been addressed is pre-k, and so part of this work is to continue to explore options about how we might best serve our students in the environment they learn in.”
Should the board decide this is something they want to move forward with in the next few years, additional research and a more detailed plan for options will be presented for the board to consider. As it stands now, there is no forward movement on the project.