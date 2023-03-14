Last month, members of the Early Childhood Learning department spoke to the School Board about the great things happening with students in the program, but also expressed some struggles and concerns about having preschool and other programs in two different buildings.

School Board meeting

During Monday’s school board work session, Bob Olson spoke with the board about potential options identified from last months work session discussing the hardships of having preschool and other services divided into two buildings. The board will not be voting on the issue, but it could be brought to the table in a few years. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments