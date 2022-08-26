The fate of the current Owatonna High School remains in limbo, but ideas and preliminary plans have been brought forth for discussion.
Earlier this year, the school board unanimously approved entering into a redevelopment agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/Former Owatonna High School (FOHS), LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop areas of the current campus which will not be retained for use by the district.
The agreement allowed for 180 days for Warshauer to seek out local partnerships and qualified investors to participate in FOHS LLC. Shortly after the agreement was signed, Matt Durand, a member of the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force, was brought on as vice president of the LLC.
As per the agreement, earlier this month a 90-day update and property line proposal was sent to the district. It was agreed the district would retain the C-Plaza, Vo-Ag building and the gymnasium at the current campus, and the rest would be overtaken by FOHS LLC and repurposed — if a final proposal is approved by the School Board.
The submission the district received is in no way a formal proposal, nor has it been accepted by the school board or the district, according to both Durand and Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
“The 90-day deadline was just a formality for them to provide an update on where they are at so far,” Elstad said. “It’s strictly concept ideas. Once the 180 days has concluded, they will submit their final and complete proposal for consideration.”
In October, 25 community members were brought together to form the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force to explore options on the fate of the current high school. During an April 11 School Board work session, the Task Force made an official recommendation to enter into the agreement with FOHS LLC, and asked to be reassembled when plans and proposals were presented to the school board for their final consideration sometime in November.
Durand said dividing the property lines has been a complex process so far.
“Figuring out how to divide a 21-acre site is unique because the C Plaza is attached to the 1921 building,” he said. “There would also be a shared parking lot with the gym and vo-ag building and what would be considered property of FOHS.”
Agreements will have to be in place for the district to be able to access the building where as some of the other parcels will belong with the development company.
“There’s lots of intricacies that come with this unique of a project and a lot of moving places we need to try and align and that takes time,” Durand said. “We have a lot of meetings and have been making a lot of connections and I think what we want to do with this building is going to be exciting and a real asset to the community.”
Potential uses
Durand said currently they have three major ideas for repurposing the campus. Firstly, Durand and FOHS plan to preserve the 1921 building and utilize the space for a performing arts center.
“The concept is that it would be a performing arts center for community use in the auditorium and could be used for many different productions,” Durand said. “Whether they’re local or traveling plays and entertainment, the space could also be used for concerts, fundraisers or weddings. There are many options.”
Durand said there is also a desire to utilize parts of the 1921 building as a social services hub. He said he has been in discussion with the United Way of Steele County to seek out a potential partnership and interest.
“We’re also looking at renovating classrooms to apartments or suites for performing artists that would be here doing shows or touring so they could have some sort of accommodations and stay on site,” Durand said.
The second idea is providing senior housing. Durand said they are working on concept designs with a developer to create senior housing on the south side of the property where the practice fields are.
“The concept is to create some cottage homes and single family homes that are smaller for empty nesters who want to downsize, but not move to an apartment,” Durand said. “In addition to that, we are also looking to try and create senior apartments in the same area.”
Durand mentioned a gap analysis conducted by the United Way that shows a lack of senior housing.
“I think it’s a good option for seniors to have additional options which could open up the homes their in for newcomers to the community,” Durand said. “The housing studies are out there and this has been a need in our community for quite some time.”
The third idea is exploring the possibility of a community center, which has been a strong desire by many community members for a long time.
“We’ve talked with the YMCA to explore if they have any interest in coming to town and operating the community center,” Durand said. “One big thing is these studies are showing where the gaps are in the community and we’ve given that to the YMCA who is now reviewing what we have proposed and we just continue to seek options and partners to get this moving.”
He said the need for a new high school was apparent and a priority, but now with the construction of the campus nearly complete, other areas that are lacking in Owatonna can be prioritized.
“We continue to move forward and our hope is that by the beginning of October, we can start making our presentation to the task force and then the school board,” Durand said. “I think what we want to do will open so many great opportunities for the community and I’m excited to have the opportunity to help find those opportunities and put this building to good use and preserve it.”