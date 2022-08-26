The fate of the current Owatonna High School remains in limbo, but ideas and preliminary plans have been brought forth for discussion.

The fate of the Owatonna High School remains in limbo as the school district entered into a redevelopment agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/FOHS LLC. Earlier this month, preliminary plans were given to the school district. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Matt Durand, pictured here in the Owatonna High School auditorium, is stepping up as the vice president of Former Owatonna High School, LLC, which currently has an agreement with the school district to propose a redevelopment plan for the current high school campus. Durand is seeking potential developers, investors and options for redeveloping the current high school, including one option of turning the 1921 building into a performing arts center. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

