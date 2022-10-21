Six months ago, the Owatonna School Board unanimously approved entering into a redevelopment agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/Former Owatonna High School (FOHS), LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop areas of the current campus which will not be retained for use by the district.
The agreement allowed for 180 days for Warshauer to seek out local partnerships and qualified investors to participate in FOHS. Shortly after the agreement was signed, Matt Durand, a member of the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force, was brought on as vice president of FOHS.
Now, the 180 days are over, and a proposal has been submitted, but it doesn’t stop here.
Durand and other partners at FOHS wanted to conduct a community wide survey to pinpoint the communities desires on what to do with the existing campus. The survey, currently available through the Engage Owatonna website, consists of three questions and one open ended box for additional ideas:
What type of community uses should be considered for the historic 1921 building (original school with pillars)?
What type of housing should be considered when repurposing the 1921 building and campus green space (practice fields)?
What other needs could this community asset serve in the center of Owatonna?
Engage Owatonna had an open-ended survey up in early 2021, simply calling for ideas on what the community would like to see the campus utilized for. The results from that survey were used to help steer the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force as they explored various options.
The new survey went live on the website Tuesday and has already received more than 150 responses, according to Durand.
With several surveys of a similar nature being conducted over the years, Durand said he and FOHS felt it was important to do the survey specific to the location.
“It’s important to get the perspective of the community to asses the feedback and input. We wanted to have the opportunity to be transparent and engaging in understanding more about the thoughts and wishes of the community,” he said. “With this survey we narrowed it down to three focus areas at the center of the campus.”
Other surveys required names and e-mail addresses, and Durand said anonymity is an option for this survey.
“I think sometimes anonymous comments are unfiltered a little more,” he said. “We’ve definitely gotten some feedback on these questions and the opened ended one. The people who have participated so far have provided great information for us to make sure we’re going down the right track.”
The survey will be open to the public for a couple more weeks, and Durand hopes that when the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force comes together to hear everything FOHS has come up with, the additional input from the community will be an additional asset to show the task force, the school board, and the community how the ideas and options can benefit the community as a whole.
“We still have a long process ahead,” Durand said. “We have assembled, what I feel, is a strong project team with architects, designers, lawyers, contractors and accountants.”
At the end of the day, Durand said he feels it is important to maintain and utilize the structure and judging from the feedback from the survey, the community overall agrees.
“I want this place to become a great asset for the city. Restoration is feasible and it’s possible but it won’t be simple or quick,” he said. “We look at it first and foremost as community development and our intention has always been to try and create something positive for the community and not just a developer’s bottom line.”