Six months ago, the Owatonna School Board unanimously approved entering into a redevelopment agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/Former Owatonna High School (FOHS), LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop areas of the current campus which will not be retained for use by the district.

Existing Owatonna High School

The Former Owatonna High School, LLC is conducting a new survey to gather input on the fate of the areas of the current campus that will not be retained by the district. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments