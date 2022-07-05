Despite a rain-filled morning, troves of people from near and far made their way to Blooming Prairie for the Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration.

Adults and children of all ages practiced their waves as pageant royalty made their way through the parade. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

The parade route was lined with thousands of families awaiting candy, freeze pops, water, and more to head their way. 

Joe Motl, co-chair of the planning committee, said he and others were flooded with phone calls and text messages asking if the day's activities were going to be cancelled. 

Parade goers welcomed sprays from water guns on multiple floats to get a slight reprieve from the sweltering heat. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

"We kept close watch of the radar and saw it was supposed to clear off, so we weren't going to cancel anything," Motl said. "It was a great turn out the whole weekend."

Prior to the parade, many people got lunch from one of the food trucks at central park and enjoyed the shade under the pavilion. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

He said throughout the weekend he received plenty of positive feedback from the community about the weekend in its entirety and already has plans for what the event will look like next year. 

The dragon has been present at the Blooming Prairie 4th of July parade for decades and has always been described as a fan favorite. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Sue Kern could be seen most of the weekend at Victory Field, keeping watch over the video game trailer and bounce houses. She said it was great to have local businesses involved and even better with how many guests took interest in renting the bounce houses for future events. 

"We love to support local businesses in any way we can so it's awesome that families come down to enjoy the activities and are then looking to rent them in the future," she said. 

Several kids braved the heat to ride their pedal tractors in the parade Sunday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Cousins Olivia Bigbee and Ava and Ryder Smith look forward to the celebration each year to spend some time together. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Clowns entertained the crowds with their attire as well as plenty of jokes along the way. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
As the famous dragon made its way down the street, several kids gathered for a chance to get caught in the dragon's breath. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Thousands of families lined up along the streets of Blooming Prairie for the annual 4th of July parade. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Angie Knutson was one of many to get a henna tattoo in central park over the weekend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
