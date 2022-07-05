Despite a rain-filled morning, troves of people from near and far made their way to Blooming Prairie for the Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration.
The parade route was lined with thousands of families awaiting candy, freeze pops, water, and more to head their way.
Joe Motl, co-chair of the planning committee, said he and others were flooded with phone calls and text messages asking if the day's activities were going to be cancelled.
"We kept close watch of the radar and saw it was supposed to clear off, so we weren't going to cancel anything," Motl said. "It was a great turn out the whole weekend."
He said throughout the weekend he received plenty of positive feedback from the community about the weekend in its entirety and already has plans for what the event will look like next year.
Sue Kern could be seen most of the weekend at Victory Field, keeping watch over the video game trailer and bounce houses. She said it was great to have local businesses involved and even better with how many guests took interest in renting the bounce houses for future events.
"We love to support local businesses in any way we can so it's awesome that families come down to enjoy the activities and are then looking to rent them in the future," she said.
