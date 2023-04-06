With DFL legislative majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate committing to more than $2 billion in additional school funding over the next two years and billions more beyond that, local school leaders hope their budgets are about to stabilize.

Existing Owatonna High School

Though many area school districts are fearing upcoming cuts, despite the promise of some additional state funding, Owatonna is not among them. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments