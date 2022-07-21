A Mazeppa, Minnesota, man has demanded a speedy trial after he allegedly assaulted a woman while they were driving in Steele County.
Edwin Douglas Cunningham, 39, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place July 15.
According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle that morning stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 35 near Bridge Street in Owatonna. As the trooper passed the vehicle, he reportedly saw the driver and passenger moving around aggressively in the vehicle in a manner that appeared to be physical fighting. The trooper turned around as the vehicle began moving forward slowly, and he pulled it over, according to the report.
The female driver and male passenger reportedly told the trooper everything was fine, and there had been no fight, despite the passenger having blood on his nose. The male allegedly insisted he didn't sustain any injury and there was nothing to report. According to court documents, the trooper asked the female to speak with him near the rear of the vehicle, where she said she pulled over while having a panic attack. The trooper reported the female was sweating heavily, was quivering and had blood on her shirt, but she allegedly said she had wiped the passenger's blood on her shirt but did not want to report anything.
According to the complaint, as the trooper was leaving the scene, a call came over the radio of a domestic being reported by a third party inside a car that matched the one he had just left. The caller reportedly stated they could here the male, identified as Cunningham, threaten to stab the female victim. The caller also reportedly heard the victim say "Please don't hurt me."
The trooper relocated the vehicle eastbound on Highway 14 near Highway 218 and initiated another traffic stop. He reportedly notified Cunningham he was being detained, but Cunningham became uncooperative, locked the door and would not roll the window down more than two inches.
The trooper had the victim exit the vehicle, according to the report, and spoke with her near his squad car, where she admitted Cunningham had a warrant out for his arrest, and they were not "getting along." The victim reportedly stated "the knife that he had is under my seat."
Cunningham was placed under arrest, and a knife was reportedly located in the vehicle. The victim confirmed it was the same knife Cunningham had in his possession while threatening her, according to court records.
Cunningham has two prior qualified domestic related convictions in Olmsted County and an additional two outside of the enhancement period.
During his first appearance Monday, Cunningham made a demand for a speedy trial. His jury trial has been scheduled for Sept. 12.