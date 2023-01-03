A group of Owatonna High School students are preparing to take the stage to showcase their business and marketing skills Friday for an annual district competition at the Christian Family Church, near Cabela’s.
Last year, nearly half of the participants from Owatonna earned their place to move on to the state level, and a few of those students made it to nationals.
DECA — Distributive Education Clubs of America — has enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, educators, administrators and business professionals for more than 75 years. According to their website, DECA is an association for marketing students that helps prepare them as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in schools and colleges by gaining knowledge for a future marketing career, building self esteem and promoting leadership and community service in students. With more than 3,000 members throughout Minnesota. The state DECA chapter is funded in part by the Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations.
A total of 320 high school students from Owatonna, Faribault, Austin, Waseca, Mankato East and West, Pine Island and New Richland will be competing in role plays, employment interviews, marketing presentations and business plans. Of those students, 127 are from Owatonna, according to retired DECA advisor Scott Pierce.
“Owatonna has hosted [the district competition] for the last 10 years or so,” Pierce said. “I am helping organize as a retired Owatonna Business Ed teacher and DECA advisor.”
Last year, Business Education teacher Brad Scharber joined as an advisor for Owatonna’s DECA team. With Pierce leaving, this is his first year as the primary advisor.
“Being a business teacher aligns with what DECA is about which is part of why I became an advisor,” he said. “I’m also a big believer in doing something outside of the classroom to build relationships with the kids so this allows me to help them get out of their comfort zones and perhaps do things they didn’t think they were able to do.”
“They get an understanding of some of the skills needed to succeed in the business world and beyond,” said Pierce. “It develops their communication and interpersonal skills, they have to talk to adults and think on their feet.”
Lileigh Nguyen, a senior this year, said she has been a member of DECA for a few years and enjoys challenging herself.
“Students have control over their events and partners,” she explained. “We are able to base our projects to be in line with our own strengths and interests, but we also challenge ourselves to be better.”
To qualify for the state competition, students must end in the top eight of the event in which they are competing. The students are preparing for the state conference by continuing to practice their role plays and shaping and modifying their presentations. According to Pierce, many of the students are hopeful to qualify for more than one event for the March competition in Minneapolis. Students who excel in the state competition will then have the opportunity to attend a competition at the national level.
“The students are excited and I’m excited with this being my first year as primary advisor,” Scharber said. “I think them coming together and getting out of their comfort zones helps them grow as people. The competitions also require them to think on the spot and speak in front of strangers, which is something I think this generation isn’t always comfortable doing.”
The DECA team in Owatonna is just just focused on business and entrepreneurship. Each year the team participates in a charitable project, late last year the team got together to make tie-blankets which they donated to Beds for Kids, a local non profit that provides beds and beddings for kids in need.
They also attended a monthly city council meeting in November where Mayor Tom Kuntz made a proclamation declaring the week DECA week.