A group of Owatonna High School students are preparing to take the stage to showcase their business and marketing skills Friday for an annual district competition at the Christian Family Church, near Cabela’s.


DECA Team

Nearly 130 local students plan to compete this week at the annual district DECA completion in Owatonna. Students then hope to qualify for the state competition in March. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
DECA

DECA team members work together creating tie-blankets which were donated to Beds for Kids last year. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
DECA week proclamation

The week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 was proclaimed DECA Week in Owatonna, and DECA officers attended the City Council meeting for the proclamation with Mayor Tom Kuntz.(Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments