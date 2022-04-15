Three youth focused entities, one day and a whole lot of giving. The Day of Giving is back after a tumultuous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the events moving to a virtual setting, last year roughly $267,000 was raised between the St. Mary’s School Night of Knights Auction and the Young Life Cake Auction on the annual Day of Giving in Owatonna. The Bowl for Kids’ Sake put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota was postponed until August, but still managed to bring in more than $81,000 for the event.
This year, all three events are back on the same weekend, and organizers for each respective event are hopeful things are getting back to normal.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake — SpareTime Entertainment
The festivities will begin Friday at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna as Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota welcomes bowlers of all ages to participate in its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which runs through 8:30 p.m on Friday, April 22 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 and includes bowling every hour, drawings and more.
Executive Director Michelle Redman said she is excited to get back to in-person events and to be able to have the bowling event on the Day of Giving once again.
“It’s such a fun day,” Redman said. “The last couple of years were challenging, but we are so thankful and excited to be back on the weekend of giving and having everyone be in person and having fun together.”
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a national event with BBBS, and each agency holds their own even throughout the year. One thing that sets the local event apart from the others is the donation of the bowling alley and shoes.
“SpareTime is generous enough to donate everything for the event, so every dime we raised is able to stay local and serve our youth,” Redman said. “It’s so great and we appreciate the support.”
Redman said lanes are still available for both Friday and Saturday, as well as for the following weekend during the event in Faribault. There is also an online fundraising option for donations through the BBBS website.
Redman is optimistic that as with previous years, they will meet or exceed their fundraising goal throughout the event. This year, Redman said their goal is to raise $85,000.
Young Life Cake Auction — Trinity Lutheran Church
The Young Life Cake Auction will be returning to Trinity Lutheran Church this year for the annual event. More than 100 items will be on display at the church for individuals to look at, but only two items will be auctioned live.
The first live auction item will be an all inclusive wine tasting party for 10 to 12 people, hosted by the Vino Yay! team. The second is a vacation in Sisters, Oregon, with a $500 Visa Gift card for travel expenses. The condo features two bedrooms and bathroom and sleeps up to five people.
Bidding for other items will be online through the auction website, which will begin on Thursday, April 21.
Lindsay Thompson, Area Director for Young Life, said the event will proceed much like it has in the past with the selling of cakes in the morning, and there will also be voting for the best young baker and best adult baker.
“This year most everything is online, but during the live portion we will have a Chick-Fil-A lunch with sandwiches and goodies,” Thompson said. “There will also be a game of ‘Too High Too Low’ to win a MacBook Pro.”
She also said some kids will be speaking about their involvement with the organization.
“It’s unbelievable how lucky we are to have the donors that we have,” Thompson said. “I really do think people are excited to get back to what it was like before the pandemic. This weekend has always been such a big community event and we’ve all missed that time together.”
Young Life also has a goal of raising $85,000 this year.
St. Mary’s Night of Knights Auction
Rounding out the trio of events is the Night of Knights Auction benefiting St. Mary’s School, which begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The live auction will start at 7:30 p.m. and there will also be the Spirit of the Knight event and raffle prizes announced throughout the evening.
Hundreds of baskets will be auctioned off as part of the silent auction. This fundraiser is the largest put on by the school, according to principal Jen Swanson.
Committee members and volunteers have been busy for weeks preparing for the fundraiser. Sneak peeks of several auction items can be found on the event’s Facebook Page.
Some items of note are front row seats at Target Field for the August 2 Twins game against Detroit along with a unique souvenir. A six-night stay at a private estate in Hayward, Wisconsin, on the shores of Grindstone Lake is also up for grabs with many summer or winter activities to choose from and sleeps up to 12 people.
“This community amazes me each year — not only for the support in our auction, but everything during this day,” Swanson said. “The community of Owatonna supports us and all our kids so well, and that is awesome.”
Registration and ticket purchases are available at one.bidpal.net/smsnok/welcome