Jane Elsner showcases the variety of cakes — and their accompanying prize baskets — during an Owatonna Live streaming of the 2022 Young Life Cake Auction, held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Saturday. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
While final dollars and cents are still being added, the community has once again come together to support three local youth-central entities for Saturday’s 2022 Day of Giving.
Between the St. Mary’s School Night of Knights Auction, Young Life Cake Auction, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kid’s Sake, the community has raised more than $230,000.
Executive Director of BBBS Michelle Redman said she could not have asked for a better turn out of the Owatonna bowling event on Friday. With one more weekend of fundraising in Faribault to consider, she was pleased to announce that so far the event has raised more than $52,000 and she is optimistic the Faribault Bowl for Kid’s Sake event will push them over the edge to hit their $85,000 goal.
St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson said after taking a look at preliminary numbers, she anticipates exceeding the Night of Knights’ $100,000 goal.
“We’ve almost hit the goal for the Spirit of the Knight fundraising,” Swanson said. “And we’re still waiting for some totals from the raffle and auction, but it looks like we’ll hit our annual goal.”
This year for the Spirit of the Knight fundraiser, the school is hoping to purchase new classroom furniture for the students that can be arranged easily for small group work and individual work.
As for the Young Life Cake Auction, according to their Facebook page, the event raised a total of $93,050.
“It’s just amazing to see how giving this community is,” Redman said. “After the last two years it was great to see so many people coming out and showing support for our organizations.”