While final dollars and cents are still being added, the community has once again come together to support three local youth-central entities for Saturday’s 2022 Day of Giving.

Cake Auction 2022

Jane Elsner showcases the variety of cakes — and their accompanying prize baskets — during an Owatonna Live streaming of the 2022 Young Life Cake Auction, held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Saturday. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Between the St. Mary’s School Night of Knights Auction, Young Life Cake Auction, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kid’s Sake, the community has raised more than $230,000.

Bowl for Kids Sake 2022

The lanes at SpareTime Entertainment were filled during the annual BBBS fundraiser. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Executive Director of BBBS Michelle Redman said she could not have asked for a better turn out of the Owatonna bowling event on Friday. With one more weekend of fundraising in Faribault to consider, she was pleased to announce that so far the event has raised more than $52,000 and she is optimistic the Faribault Bowl for Kid’s Sake event will push them over the edge to hit their $85,000 goal.

Night of Knights

(Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson said after taking a look at preliminary numbers, she anticipates exceeding the Night of Knights’ $100,000 goal.

Night of Knights

A fan favorite at the Night of Knights Auction was the wall of wine. Guests purchased a ticket and chose a bottle of wine and hoped it was a flavor of their liking. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

“We’ve almost hit the goal for the Spirit of the Knight fundraising,” Swanson said. “And we’re still waiting for some totals from the raffle and auction, but it looks like we’ll hit our annual goal.”

Night of Knights

Final dollar amounts are still being counted according to St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson, but she is optimistic the goal of $100,000 will be met. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

This year for the Spirit of the Knight fundraiser, the school is hoping to purchase new classroom furniture for the students that can be arranged easily for small group work and individual work.

Cake Auction 2022

(Left)Baker Cheryl Ginnetti won the People’s Choice Award for Adult Baker with her solo stove cake. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Cake Auction 2022

(Right) Baker Haley Meiners won the People’s Choice Award for Teen Baker with hr wine cake. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

As for the Young Life Cake Auction, according to their Facebook page, the event raised a total of $93,050.

Bowl for Kids Sake

Organizations and businesses, such as the Mayo Clinic Health System, made their own teams to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota through bowling. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Bowl for Kids Sake 2022

Bowlers of all ages took to the lanes Friday night for the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

“It’s just amazing to see how giving this community is,” Redman said. “After the last two years it was great to see so many people coming out and showing support for our organizations.”

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments