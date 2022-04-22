Eight Steele County couples are getting ready to lace up their dancing shoes and compete in the 10th annual Dancing with Our Steele County Stars.
After a long two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director of Healthy Seniors of Steele County Edna Ringhofer is thrilled to bring back one of their primary annual fundraising events.
“This is our 10th year doing this, and we’re so excited to be partnering with familiar faces again,” Ringhofer said. “Everyone has been working very hard to pull it all together after having to cancel the last two years, and it’s really going to be a great show.”
Brian and Lynette Dawley, who competed in a previous dance competition, once again this year are in charge of choreography with assistance from Bessie Peterson as well as Steve and JoAnn Caron. They meet with the couples, interview them to learn more about their personalities and interests, and make note of their heights in order to gain an idea of the dances that would best suit them. According to Lynette Dawley, guests this year will be able to see several different styles from smooth ballroom dances to swing to Latin dancing.
“There’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to see and they’ve been working so hard the last several weeks to learn their routines.”
“With the show a week away, the dancers are feeling confident but a little nervous,” Brian Dawley said. “Rehearsals have been going very well since the beginning.”
At least one member of every competing couple lives or works in Steele County, and Ringhofer said she always makes an effort to include those from smaller cities like Medford, Blooming Prairie and Ellendale, because Healthy Seniors encompasses all of Steele County, and including representatives from all over the county serves as a reminder services are available to everyone.
This year’s couples are Jessica and Mark Oeltjenbruns, Natalie and Steve Tschopp, Katie and Mike Randall, Scott and Marleen Lundberg, Laura and Corbin Brocker, Samantha Lechleitner and Scott Holst, Stephanie Dietz-Gill and Nick Gill, and Samantha Hager and Rylee Muhr.
“The dancers are looking phenomenal,” Ringhofer said. “Excitement is building and tickets are already almost completely sold out, which is very exciting.”
The funds raised during the event goes directly toward financing programming for Healthy Seniors. Ringhofer said the organization doesn’t receive state or federal money outside of a few grants that are applied for. Most of the funds are gathered through this event and the annual golf tournament.
Healthy Seniors is a non-profit organization that provides needed support and services to keep seniors living safe and well in their homes. Volunteers will visit seniors, and the organization also provides books, tips on fall prevention, exercises to improve balance and strengthen muscles, safety assessments of homes and more.
More and more seniors want to stay in their homes instead of transferring to a nursing home or assisted living, and their caregivers also need breaks from time to time, too. Healthy Seniors also provides respite for the caregivers to run errands and complete other needed tasks as well.
“Last year, we were able to divert 398 months of nursing home placement and coordinated 1,548 services for seniors and their caregivers,” Ringhofer said. “That is just incredible, and we are so grateful for our volunteers and partners who help us and our seniors.”
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Medford High School Auditorium.