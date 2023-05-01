The night was swingin' at the Medford High School auditorium.

Kim Schaufenbuel and Michael Lambert

Kim Schaufenbuel and Michael Lambert dance the rumba at the 11th annual Dancing with Our Steele County Stars. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Raffle frog

Attendees perused raffle tables in the Medford Public Schools cafeteria piled with donations from local communities, like a giant wooden frog donated by Alexander Lumber, valued at $400. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Kristin and Roger Warehime

The nine local couples were awarded points based on the judges' scores, audience approval, and fundraising dollars. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Tim and Jody Hugley

Tim and Jody Hugley claimed the top prize of the night for their country/western-themed performance. This year's Dancing with Our Steele County Stars broke previous years' records, raising a total of $53,817.04. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

