The night was swingin' at the Medford High School auditorium.
On Saturday, nine local couples competed at Dancing with Our Steele County Stars to raise money for charity. Since 2010, the annual event has benefitted Healthy Seniors of Steele County.
"We recruit volunteers to help seniors with different tasks or visiting or respite, where they relieve the burden of caregiving," said Executive Director Edna Ringhofer. "We’re trying to help seniors to stay in their home as long as possible."
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, the event resumed last year. This year, Dancing with Our Steele County Stars partnered with choreographer April Dahl, of the Rochester-based studio Dahl Dance, to help the dancers prepare for the event. Dahl worked with the nine couples to tailor their performances to their personalities.
"She’s just really positive and just really fun," Ringhofer said of Dahl. "She let the dancers pick their own music and their own style."
Before the dancing began, attendees perused raffle tables in the school cafeteria piled with donations from local communities, like a giant wooden frog donated by Alexander Lumber, valued at $400.
Last weekend's dancers were selected by board members from Healthy Seniors of Steele County and contestants from previous years. Some of this year's contestants had prior dance experience, but others were newcomers. The only requirement is that one member of each couple must live or work in Steele County.
This year's couples are Kristin and Brian Sumner, Kristin and Roger Warehime, Jody & Tim Hugley, Kim Schaufenbuel and Michael Lambert, Courtney Hugstad-Vaa Leer and Dan Leer, Laura and Buzz Brady, Kelli and Jason Alstead, Carrin Kath and Brenden Buryska, and Krista and Cole Orlowski. Ringhofer reported being pleased with the contestants' efforts.
"This group is phenomenal," said Ringhofer. "They sold so many sponsorships. We were pretty much sold out of tickets on the third week. They’re also really competitive."
Contestants performed for judges Stephanie Dietz-Gill, John Vitek, and first-time judge Samantha Hager, a former coach and captain of the Owatonna High School dance team. Attendees packed into the Medford High School Auditorium for the program, which was emceed by Jessica and Brent Hawkins, who previously competed in Dancing with Our Steele County Stars in 2018.
Following an intermission for attendees to vote for their favorite couple, the audience filed back into the auditorium to hear the results.
Brent and Jessica returned to announce the winners of the evening and hand out trophies. The Audience Choice award went to Carrin Kath and Brenden Buryska.
The top three fundraisers were Laura and Buzz Brady with $7,471, Kelli and Jason Alstead with $10,285.01, and Jody and Tim Hugley with $12,876.77.
To determine the overall winners of the event, couples were award points based on fundraising, audience approval, and the judges' scores. Tim and Jody ultimately won the evening with a perfect score from the judges for dancing the country two-step to "What the Cowgirls Do" by Vince Gill.
"I love the energy you two have together," said Vitek while judging their performance. "I thought it was fantastic."
This year's Dancing with Our Steele County Stars broke previous years' records, raising a total of $53,817.04.
The funds raised last weekend will help Healthy Seniors of Steele County provide assistance for local seniors with chores, groceries, fall prevention, and other services.