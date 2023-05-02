Battling a debilitating disease is never easy, but also something that people don’t have to do alone. This month, a Medford organization is ensuring one family doesn’t feel alone for a single step of that journey.

Cody Concannon

Cody Concannon, seen with his wife, Rachel, and their sons, Kale, Keegan, and Kaiser, was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. The May 13th Crushing Cancer fundraiser at Medford Public Schools will help the Concannons with medical expenses. (Photo courtesy of Chris Haakonson)


Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments