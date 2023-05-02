Battling a debilitating disease is never easy, but also something that people don’t have to do alone. This month, a Medford organization is ensuring one family doesn’t feel alone for a single step of that journey.
The Medford Diamond Association is organizing the Crushing Cancer Community Event, a fundraiser to benefit local parent Cody Concannon, on May 13.
Cody, 33, and his wife Rachel live in Owatonna. Their sons seventh grader Kale, fifth grader Keegan, and first grader Kaiser attend Medford Public Schools. Last summer, Cody was hospitalized after experiencing persistent headaches.
“He was getting progressively worse headaches throughout a four month period,” said Rachel. “It just got really bad one night so I took him to the emergency room.”
Cody experienced seizures at the emergency room, prompting a CT scan. During the scan, doctors discovered the source of the problem: an egg-sized tumor pressing into Cody’s brain.
Cody was transferred to Rochester for surgery in late August, where 90% of the tumor was removed. After months of chemotherapy, Cody’s cancer progressed to Stage 4.
The Diamond Association is stepping in to help the Concannon family with medical expenses. The Crushing Cancer event will include games, concessions, raffles, and a silent auction to raise money for the family. Chris Haakonson, a baseball coach who has known the Concannon family for years, envisions the fundraiser as fun for all ages, despite the unfortunate occasion.
“I think people will still have a great time coming out and supporting a good cause,” said Haakonson. “There’s going to be something for everyone to do.”
Haakonson is preparing for the event with members of the Diamond Association, baseball and softball players from Medford, and other community volunteers. They’ve been handing out flyers at the school, but hope to spread the word throughout further.
“It’s not just for Medford. It’s for the surrounding communities,” said Haakonson. “It’s open to anyone.”
The fundraiser is also supported by Kline Distributing from Faribault, which will be donating 250 burger patties for the event. Ben Kline, who succeeded his father as owner of the company, used to work as a groundskeeper at Medford Public Schools. According to Haakonson, Kline was happy to participate. Another Faribault vendor, Icy Chopps, will be selling shaved ice to raise money for the cause.
A message on Icy Chopps Facebook page reads, “For every shaved ice sold we will donate a dollar to Crushing Cancer Homerun Derby. Hope to see you there!”
Haakonson says they’ve received “tons” of donations for the raffle and auction thus far. The Homerun Derby will be the centerpiece of the event, in which attendees can go to bat for a chance to win prizes. The Derby will include softball and baseball competitions, and age brackets for kids and adults. The top three hitters of each bracket will received an engraved commemorative mini-bat. Haakonson estimates they have around 30 people registered for the Derby, but hopes to double that by the day of the fundraiser.
Haakonson is also hoping for more volunteers to help run the kid’s games, auction tables, and grills—but he’s committed to making the event work regardless of numbers.
“We’ll make do with what we have,” Haakonson said.
The fundraiser will include activities for children such as face painting, bounce houses, and minnow races. The event will also feature music courtesy of DJ Derek Hoffman.
Amidst all the festivities, Haakonson’s focus is still on the Concannon family.
“When we do give them that check, it’ll be pretty emotional for all parties involved,” said Haakonson.
Rachel was contacted by a group of local parents who asked her to keep the date on her calendar open, but initially kept the purpose of the event a secret. She reports feeling surprised and grateful upon learning of the fundraiser.
The fundraiser will take place at the Medford Public School Softball Fields on May 13. Anyone who wants to take part in the Homerun Derby can pre-register online, or register at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. The derby itself will begin at 10.
“‘Thank you’ just doesn’t seem todo it justice,” said Rachel. “We’re so thankful that we live in a community that, when somebody is knocked down, everybody truly pulls them back up.”
Registration for the derby costs $20. Admission to kid’s games is $5. The event will also feature a sucker pull for a chance to win Twins tickets for an additional $1. Community members can check out the Crushing Cancer event page on Facebook for additional information.