Despite a Friday night rain shower, and much to the small community's delight, Ellendale Days was able to occur without a hitch over the weekend.
Crowds meandered about the town enjoying pulled pork sandwiches, Granny's caramel apples, beef sticks and more from the food trucks and local vendors near main street Saturday and Sunday.
There were two bounce houses set up downtown, which many children took advantage of, some even holding competitions through the obstacle course.
"It's hard to run through, but it's really fun," said 8-year-old Claira Scott with pride. "Me and my brother had a race and I beat him."
Toward the late afternoon Saturday, people lined up along the parade route awaiting candy and goodies to be tossed from the floats and participants.
One family and their children said they were glad the parade route went by their house, so they didn't have to walk far to fill up their buckets with candy.
"My favorite part is when the fire trucks honk their horns and sirens and sprayed us with water," a dripping wet Isaac Knutson said after the parade concluded.
During the evening, many adults and kids gathered behind RJs on 5th to listen to the band play.
"I asked if they would play Thunderstruck and they did," Riley Kahnke said. "It's one of my favorite songs."
Sunday morning several came out to the pancake breakfast at the United Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Cirksena said he was pleased with the turnout and it's great for him and the community to see how eager everyone is to come together for a great cause and to share a meal together.