The Owatonna Arts Center is welcoming back pianist Kenneth Huber to play a selection of classical pieces at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. (File photo)

Critically acclaimed pianist Kenneth Huber will be coming to the Owatonna Arts Center Sunday, Sept. 25 to play selections of classical music from Chopin to Mozart and a few in between. 

