Critically acclaimed pianist Kenneth Huber will be coming to the Owatonna Arts Center Sunday, Sept. 25 to play selections of classical music from Chopin to Mozart and a few in between.
Huber has delighted audiences throughout the United States and the world since he began performing in Colorado at just 14 years old. He served at Carleton College as senior lecturer in piano, where he taught from 1990 to 2013.
"The performance will be varied in terms of sounds and moods," Huber said. "There's something that will appeal to everyone, even someone who's never been to a classical piano concert."
Artistic Director Silvan Durben said it has been several years since Huber last came to the Arts Center and he is honored to welcome him back because, as he put it, "the stately hall has been silent for far too long."
"Ken is an excellent and accomplished pianist," Durben said. "I think a lot of people in the midwest didn't really grow up around classical music so this is a really fun and almost interactive way to learn about the style and enjoy it."
Huber began to make a name for himself in the late 1960s when he began a four-year tour of duty as a concert pianist with the United States Navy Band in Washington D.C. Along with the numerous performances with the band, he played hundreds of times as an accompanist for the Sea Chanters, the official Navy Chorus at the White House, the State Department in front of several United States and worldly government officials.
"One might say I'm well traveled," Huber said. "Even now that I'm retired, my husband still plays, and I've been able to travel with him. I don't think artists truly ever retire."
Huber received his bachelor and master of music degrees from Indiana University, where he studied with Gyorgy Sebok. Huber has performed extensively throughout the United States as a recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist, appearing frequently on radio and television.
He has performed in more than 35 states and his recitals have included the United States premiere of the Piano Sonata by Kenton Coe and a performance in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. In 1981, he made his Carnegie Recital Hall debut with cellist Paul Lawrence and in 1997 performed again at Carnegie Hall as pianist with the Carleton Singers. He also has appeared as an accompanist in collaboration with opera stars of the Metropolitan, New York City, Vienna, and La Scala opera companies.
Durben said the resident Steinway piano will create lovely and delicate sounds with Huber expertly playing some of his favorite pieces, and the added bonus is not having to make a long drive to a concert hall, paying for tickets or parking.
"You have the opportunity to get to know the artist as a friend when you come to the Arts Center," Durben said. "I think that intimacy makes it that much more enjoyable and Ken will give a small and informal bit of information about the composer so people can get a bit more understanding behind the music, the composer and the piece itself."
Durben said following the performance, treats will be served and guests are welcome to take a walk around the art center and walk through the gallery which is currently showing photographs by Allan Shefland.