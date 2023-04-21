Erin Brose along with her husband Andy and their little dog will begin an 860 mile hike near the border of North Dakota and Minnesota in June. Along the way they hope to raise money for Parkinson’s research. (Photo courtesy of Erin Brose)
This map shows the route the Brose couple will be taking on their journey to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease. The hike is over 800 miles and will take them two to three months to complete. (Photo courtesy of the North Country Trail Association)
A Dodge Center couple with an affinity for the outdoors are taking their love for nature to the next level as they make final preparations to head out on an 860 mile hike along the Minnesota portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail — and they’re doing it all to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease research.
Erin Brose said her mother-in-law, MaraLou, was a well known and respected nurse in Steele County. As she was nearing her retirement more than 10 years ago, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
”The disease has affected multiple members of our family,” Brose said. “My mother-in-law, her sister and my uncle have all been diagnosed, and all of them are at the point where they are not doing well.”
Late last year, Brose said she knew she and her husband wanted to do something that would make an impact on her family members suffering with the debilitating disease and beyond.
That’s when she and her husband came up with the idea to “Hike for Hope.”
“We’re big outdoor and hiking people and it hit me on day we should do a fundraiser and go on a big hike to raise donations for the Michael J. Fox Foundation,” she said. “He was someone who has inspired my mother-in-law to keep going and we thought it would be a great tribute to donate to his foundation.”
With a mission in mind, it was time to start planning, training and packing for the feat.
Brose, her husband and their chihuahua plan to document their trip every step of the way on YouTube and Instagram.
“We’re really excited and hope we’ll be able to make it all the way and hope people will join us on our journey, learn our story and be inspired to donate and also make a difference by doing something,” Brose said.
While planning their route and the trip, Brose estimated it will take them two to three months to complete the trip. Being no stranger to hiking and carrying heavy packs and spending many nights outdoors, she believes they should be able to cover at least 10 miles a day.
“We go hiking a lot,” Brose said. “Last summer I was easily hiking 10 miles a day and I’ve pretty easily been able to do 40 miles. We want to do at least 10 miles a day but I think we could easily do 20 or 30.”
The family has been saving money for months to cover the expenses of the trip and they plan to donate every dollar collected to the MJF Foundation.
They plan to camp each night unless they find themselves extra exhausted or just needing a comfortable bed and a warm shower a few nights during the trip.
“We’ll make stops in some towns along the way for food and to upload our progress and updates on social media,” Brose said. “But other than that we plan to camp, even if the weather isn’t great. We’ve spent many nights in the tent during thunderstorms so that doesn’t deter us at all.”
With their social media profiles prepped and ready to go and fliers printed off to bring with them and spread the word along the way, the couple is planning a farewell camping trip with some of their family members and friends at the beginning of the trail near the North Dakota and Minnesota border on June 9.
They hope to officially start on June 11 or 12 and they will make their way across the state and head up to the Grand Portage area near Canada and Lake Superior and follow the lake down south of Duluth before ending their adventure in the Jay Cook National Park.
Brose said if they are successful, she hopes to continue doing a big hike with her husband every year to raise awareness for different causes.