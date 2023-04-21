A Dodge Center couple with an affinity for the outdoors are taking their love for nature to the next level as they make final preparations to head out on an 860 mile hike along the Minnesota portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail — and they’re doing it all to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease research.

Hike for Hope

Erin Brose along with her husband Andy and their little dog will begin an 860 mile hike near the border of North Dakota and Minnesota in June. Along the way they hope to raise money for Parkinson’s research. (Photo courtesy of Erin Brose)


Hike for Hope

This map shows the route the Brose couple will be taking on their journey to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease. The hike is over 800 miles and will take them two to three months to complete. (Photo courtesy of the North Country Trail Association)

