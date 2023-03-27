Growing up participating in a variety of sports, Stephanie Kollasch says she has always considered herself an active person.
It was within the last decade, however, that the young woman stumbled upon something she wasn’t expecting, something that inevitably helped her learn what she truly was made of.
“I was with my sister and had only recently started exploring weights, and I figured, ‘I have to just try,’” Kollasch said. “The thing about weights is, you end up realizing you’re capable of much more than you think.”
Combining her love for lifting with her lifelong dream of owning a business, Kollasch and her fiancé, Joe Blaekley, officially opened Owatonna’s newest gym last week: Love to Lift.
Nestled behind Godfather’s Pizza on the southside of town, 120 Oakdale St. once housed a church and a staffing agency, before Kollasch filled it with cardio machines, weights equipment and her sure to be famous “Booty Room.”
“I’ve always wanted to own a business and be more entrepreneurial, and I figured I need to just go for it,” Kollasch said, embodying the same energy she had when she decided to go all in with lifting. “We have been working on the business planning and getting equipment since Thanksgiving — our garage was just full — but we really hit the ground running in January when we secured the financing.”
Brad Fischer, director of membership for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said that specific location had been empty for some time.
“It’s always great to see someone get in there and use it, especially a young entrepreneur who decides to just take the plunge,” Fischer said. “She’s working hard and I think we’re going to see her succeed.”
Ideally, Kollasch said the gym will be “fully automated” so that it gives members the best overall experience for an individual workout. Because she is still working in her remote full-time job, she is on site each day during “normal hours,” but eventually the gym will come with 24-hour access.
“You won’t even have to have a key fob,” Kollasch explained. “Everything will be online and the moment you make your first payment you’ll be an active member. The lock will work with the bluetooth sensor in your phone, so once you get a certain distance away you will have so many seconds to enter the building.”
Another important model Kollasch is adopting is making her gym affordable, stating she came from a city where there were many different gyms at many different price points. Not only is she determined to keep membership rates affordable, but also day passes that can be purchased for a month at a time.
“I don’t want the price to be what holds people back from going to the gym,” Kollasch said. “I just want people to feel like they can come in and workout and alleviate any gym anxiety they may have.”
Within five days of being officially opened, Kollasch said they signed on five full time members and have had about five people come drop in for a workout. With people quickly signing up for the new gym, Fischer said it’s obvious there was a need in town that Love to Lift is able to fill.
Looking into the future, there aren’t any current plans to offer classes such as aerobics, but Kollasch is hopeful to personally do a weight training course about once a month to just help beginners learn the basics.
“I’m also always open to answer any questions people may have,” she said. “I want them to feel comfortable to say, ‘Hey, I’d really like to do the bench press but I never have before, can you show me how to get started?’”
Additionally, both Kollasch and Blaekley are working on getting their personal training certification by the end of the year, though neither at this time plan to train in a formal capacity.
The member focus of the gym continues in Kollasch’s long-term planning, as she states whenever she has a profit that can go toward upgrades and improvements at the gym, she will engage her members to tell her what it is they want.
“We aren’t going to make upgrades and changes without their input,” she said. “More than anything I want this gym to be the members’ gym.”
Further out in the future, Kollasch said she would love to open a second, women-only gym to further help fill any gaps that could be preventing people from exercising and exploring their strengths.
“Lifting can help women prove to themselves that they are much stronger and much more capable than they think they are,” Kollasch said. “It’s not even about physical strength, but mental strength and confidence.”