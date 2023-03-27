Growing up participating in a variety of sports, Stephanie Kollasch says she has always considered herself an active person.

Stephanie Kollasch, Love to Lift

After falling in love with lifting, Stephanie Kollasch, of Owatonna, took the plunge and opened her own gym on the southside of town: Love to Lift. The gym, which will eventually have 24-hour access to members, includes cardio equipments, weights and a “Booty Room” specifically aimed at helping women and men alike feel more comfortable by providing additional privacy during certain lifting techniques. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Stephanie and Joe, Love to Lift

Stephanie Kollasch and Joe Blaekley, along with their pup Ninja, are officially welcoming members to their new gym, Love to Lift, as of March 20. Eventually, Kollasch says she would love to open a second, women-only gym in town. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

