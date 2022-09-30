Pregnancy loss and stillbirth is something no family anticipates experiencing. After experiencing a loss at 38 weeks, one local family turned their tragedy into a foundation to do what they can to help soften the blow for other families experiencing a similar loss.

Following the loss of their daughter at 38 weeks pregnant, Dustin and Kortni Pizel decided to create the Brynlie Lynne Foundation in honor of their daughter. Through fundraising, they compiled 10 baskets to donate to the Owatonna Hospital to help other families experiencing a similar loss. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Kortni and Dustin Pizel delivered the baskets to one of the nurses they had during their stay at the Owatonna Hospital following the stillbirth of their daughter Brynlie. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

