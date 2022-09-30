Pregnancy loss and stillbirth is something no family anticipates experiencing. After experiencing a loss at 38 weeks, one local family turned their tragedy into a foundation to do what they can to help soften the blow for other families experiencing a similar loss.
Though Kortni Pizel moved away from her hometown of Owatonna, she still traveled down to see her family doctor throughout her first pregnancy. During a routine check-up at 38 weeks pregnant, she received the news no expecting mother wants to hear — there was no heartbeat.
“I knew, I hadn’t been feeling right for a few days and her movement decreased, but my appointment was coming up so I figured I would wait,” she said. “When they said there was no heartbeat it was devastating. Those are the last words you want to hear.”
Pizel said her husband tried to use an at-home doppler to find the heartbeat of their daughter Brynlie days before her appointment, but the heartbeat he ultimately found was that of his wife and not their daughter.
Following the news of their loss, Pizel was induced and gave birth to Brynlie on July 23, 2021, as a stillborn.
“What happened was she had a knot in the umbilical cord,” Kortni said. “This happening is really rare and there really wasn’t anything we could have done to prevent it from happening.”
Through their grief, the couple decided to create the Brynlie Lynne Foundation to bring awareness and help other couples navigate their way through the loss of their child. They hosted a golf tournament at the Owatonna Country Club on July 23 of this year, the date that would have been their daughter’s first birthday.
“We had about 60 golfers and even more people came just to show their support,” Pizel said. “We raised about $6,000, which was much more than we ever expected.”
WIth the money they raised through the tournament and silent auction, the couple went to work putting together 10 baskets to donate to the Owatonna Hospital for other families who experience a similar loss. The baskets contain a stuffed animal, baby blanket, candle, forget-me-not flower seeds, grief books for moms and dads, brochures, self-care items and more.
When putting together the baskets, the couple thought of things that brought them comfort while dealing with their own loss.
“We include a card that has Brynlie’s story and our contact information,” Pizel said. “We wanted to share our story so other parents know they aren’t alone and there’s people out there who can relate.”
Birth Center Manager at the Owatonna and Faribault hospitals Sue Shaft said these baskets will be invaluable to the families.
“Everyone comes to this floor expecting to bring their babies home, and sometimes we can’t give them what they want and need,” Shaft said. “The baskets will help them feel not alone during the worst time in their lives, and it will give them something to hold in their arms as they leave the hospital.”
Between both the Owatonna and Faribault hospitals, seven families out of 450 births experienced a loss, according to Shaft.
“It’s an isolating feeling experiencing that type of loss,” Shaft said. “What Kortni and Dustin are doing, I think, is taking their lemons and making lemonade. It’s so meaningful to us, and it will be even more meaningful to those we send home with a basket.”
The Pizels plan to host another golf tournament around Brynlie’s birthday again next year, and hope to be able to expand and grow the foundation in multiple ways. They hope to gather funds to create more baskets for families, but also help with costs incurred with funeral planning and medical bills.
“No one really thinks to have money set aside to plan a funeral when you’re planning on having a baby,” Pizel said. “We hope we’ll be able to help take a little bit of that weight off the families and being there to support them in any way we can.”