Butting up against the deadline, the Steele County Board of Commissioners formally adopted a redistricting plan as a result of the 2020 census data.
During Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve what County Administrator Scott Golberg said is essentially a "swap" of two townships between Districts 1 and 2.
According to the data, maintaining the same district boundaries would put District 2 — currently represented by John Glynn — outside of the 10% population variance threshold. District 2 current encompasses the areas immediately south, east and west of the city of Owatonna, the city of Blooming Prairie and Havana, Aurora and Blooming Prairie townships.
"Ultimately, the goal of redistricting is to keep representation somewhat level as close as possible," Golberg said. "Our rural areas have a lower representation than the city, and within the next 10 years that will likely have to be addressed more specifically."
The total 2020 population for District 2 is 6,711, resulting in a variance of negative 770, which exceeds the 10% threshold by 22. Based on the 2020 Census data, which shows Steele County with a population of 37,406, the target population per district is 7,481.
The commissioners adopted a plan that moved Havana Township, population 556, to District 1 — currently represented by James Brady — and in turn moved Somerset Township, population 733, from District 1 to District 2.
Both commissioners Glynn and Brady are up for election this fall.
In addition to redistricting the two rural districts, Golberg explained the population growth seen in Steele County — specifically in Owatonna — has sparked midterm elections for districts 3 and 4, represented by Rick Gnemi and Jim Abbe, respectively.
"Those districts will be open ballots this fall again because the populations increased by more than 5% of the average of all districts," Golberg explained. "Because we have met that threshold set by state statute, those commissioners need to be on the ballot again."
Though commissioners Gnemi and Abbe agreed they weren't anxious to have to run another campaign after both just being re-elected in 2020, they also agreed this was a "positive problem" to have.
"I see this as a positive for the county," Abbe said. "It is positive that we are growing while a lot of counties around us are going the other direction. I feel good about that."
Commissioner Greg Krueger, the only commissioner who will not appear on the ballot this year, added that it may be time for Steele County to look at balancing the representation of the population sooner rather than later.
Filing period for the commissioner seats opens May 17.