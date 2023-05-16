Days before Dan McIntosh officially left the Steele County Attorney's Office, the Board of Commissioners made a decision on how to move forward with filling the vacancy.
Last week, after meeting with interim County Attorney Julia Forbes, the commissioners unanimously agreed to open the seat up for applications and appoint someone to fill the remainder of McIntosh's term. McIntosh, who had been recently elected to a fourth, four-year term in 2022, resigned from the position in April to join a private law firm in Rochester.
While McIntosh recommended Forbes be appointed to fill the remainder of his term, the commissioners agreed to open the position up for any qualified candidates to apply.
As the chief deputy attorney prior to McIntosh's departure, Forbes assumed the duties of the office until the county board appoints a new county attorney. County Administrator Scott Golberg said that is the normal process when a county attorney seat becomes vacant in the middle of a term, and that the board would have the right to appoint Forbes or any other qualified internal candidate.
During a work session, Golberg said commissioners indicated they wished to open up the position and solicit applications, and they would like to make it a "short process" to keep it moving forward.
Commissioner Jim Abbe stated he would like to see someone in place within 30 days of opening the position up for applications.
In McIntosh's letter of resignation, he gave a "strong recommendation" to the board to appoint Forbes to the position for the remainder of his term, stating she "has the knowledge, experience, judgment and institutional familiarity to seamlessly assume leadership of the office and serve the people of Steele County."
New case manager
Also during last week's meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved adding a case manager position to Steele County Public Health.
Presented by Public Health Director Amber Aaseth and Long Term Care Supervisor Alexa Wencl, the two women discussed the immense case overload currently facing Public Health. Public Health currently has two registered nurses working as case managers, providing support to clients on a variety of waiver programs. The current caseload is 86 clients per manager, and Wencl said a manageable caseload of clients per manager is 55.
"We absolutely have a need in our communities to provide these services, unfortunately right now we are unable to successful and adequately provide these services," Wencl said. "We do believe adding this position will create revenue above the cost of the salary … Cost-effect, fiscal responsibility with considering this position is by having a manageable caseload by having an additional case manager we can eliminate potentially unnecessary risks or high costs health events with our clients by being able to provide timely outreach to those clients."
Steele County is reimbursed $24.47 for every 15-minute unit of case management billed to specified waiver programs, totalling $97.88 an hour. Regardless of client caseload, it is expected that a case manager bill out roughly two-thirds of their eight-hour day to case management tasks. Wencl said in doing so, Public Health can estimate a minimum annual reimbursement of $127,244 per case manager, roughly $14,8444 profit over the case manager salary.
"We have a clear need," Board Chair Greg Krueger said. "This is a cost-effective position … There is another county that needs to add 15 of these."
Abbe said he was happy to see the position would be a net positive for the county, in addition to the "obvious" benefits of delivering better services to the community.