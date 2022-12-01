Thursday marked the beginning of December and is also known as National Christmas Lights Day.
As many people around the world begin lighting trees and putting up decorations, more than a dozen homes in Owatonna and throughout Steele County have joined the Steele County Historical Society’s Holiday Lights Cruise.
MaryAnne Higgins — SCHS volunteer, tours and events coordinator — called out to the community in November to gather locations for the tour to compile a list.
“There’s several homes that always put up great displays who contacted us to sign up,” she said. “We have a map available at the History Center for a donation, that way cruisers won’t miss any of the many magnificent displays we have around town and in the county.”
Maps are available for a $10 donation at the History Center with a full list of locations that will be lit up throughout the month of December.
Kathy Knutson and her husband have been putting up elaborate displays at their home on Havana Road for several years. However, following her mother’s death she placed just a lone angel in her yard in memory of her.
People quickly took notice and asked why she hadn’t put up all of her lights. She said she was unaware just how important the display was to the community and how much enjoyment they got out of it. Realizing the joy that many felt from their displays, Knutson decided to make the most of it by partnering with the nonprofit organization Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota.
Knutson is a board member for the organization and long-time volunteer. Together with her husband, they decided to allow the public to drive through their yard to admire the twinkling lights — an event now affectionately named “Havana Lights.” The couple also started taking free-will donations of cash, cat food, dog food, litter and any other pet product to donate to Helping Paws.
“Last year, our donations were down quite a bit, which was a bit disappointing,” she said. “A lot of people came through to see the lights, but not many donated. This organization relies on donations so we’re hoping by doing things a little differently this year, we will be able to increase donations.”
A few new things have been added to the display this year and the large lighted tree will now be colored blue this year.
“We have added a live Grinch this year, but you never know when he’s going to be out there,” Knutson said. “We also decided to light the big tree blue because it was my husband’s moms favorite color so we decided to do that to honor her.”
The couple decided to have a two-day garage sale Friday and Saturday. There will also be a meet and greet with some of the cats available for adoption through Helping Paws.
“We have about 60 cats in our system that need to be adopted,” she said. “A lot with having several of the cats present, we will also have a binder with photos and information about all of the cats in our foster homes.”
Though many cuddly kitties will be present, prospective adopters should know that they still need to complete the full adoption process before taking a furry friend home for the holidays.
Knutson said there is a paper application to fill out, background check, home inspection and sometimes they also ask for references. Knutson said the process is to ensure every animal they adopt out is going to their forever home.
“No one will be taking a cat home that day,” she said. “We want to make sure the homes and families are the right fit for a new pet. We want to make sure they’re going to a good home and they will stay there.”
As for the garage sale, Knutson has been collecting donations for weeks for the sale and has already filled more than a dozen tables and shelving units for the fundraising event.
“We have a heated garage behind the house so it will be nice and warm,” she said. “There’s so much stuff to choose from. We have things that are gently used and brand new. There is definitely something for everyone like any other garage sale.”