Steele County has a long and proud history of serving local veterans. This Veterans Day, and the week surrounding it, community members are invited to participate along with the county as they add green lights to the Administration Building and Courthouse as part of the new Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative, started last year by the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support military veterans and to increase awareness about the unique challenges they face being a veteran. 

Operation Green Light

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, the Steele County Courthouse and Administration Building will be illuminated with green in support of local veterans. Local businesses and community members are encouraged to participate by shining a green light through the next week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Veterans Memorial

Steele County serves more than 3,700 veterans and their families. Next week the county has partnered with NACo to participate in Operation Green Light to further support local veterans. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments