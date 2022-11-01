Steele County serves more than 3,700 veterans and their families. Next week the county has partnered with NACo to participate in Operation Green Light to further support local veterans. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
From Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, the Steele County Courthouse and Administration Building will be illuminated with green in support of local veterans. Local businesses and community members are encouraged to participate by shining a green light through the next week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Steele County has a long and proud history of serving local veterans. This Veterans Day, and the week surrounding it, community members are invited to participate along with the county as they add green lights to the Administration Building and Courthouse as part of the new Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative, started last year by the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support military veterans and to increase awareness about the unique challenges they face being a veteran.
"We currently serve 2,800 active veterans cases, plus their spouses and their dependent children," said Rene Gilormini, director of Steele County Veteran Services. "We also serve surviving widows remaining from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Peacetime and from all the Persian Gulf War era, as well as some cases from adjoining areas. Our numbers in total are shy of 3,800 cases."
The national collaborative is building off the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers' Associations kick-off event last year.
"Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation's voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period," Gilormini said. "Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service of country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that is is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community."
In addition to the county buildings being lit green, Gilormini encourages the community and businesses to participate by simply changing one light bulb green in a show of solidarity and support and to perhaps inspire conversation with neighbors and passersby.
"Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans," NACo President Denise Winfrey said in a press release. "We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country."
Owatonna VFW's Mike Meyer said he thinks the initiative is great and hopes the idea will catch on and people will participate.
"I just recently heard about it and it's a good thing to bring more awareness to veterans," he said. "Some of them aren't always aware of all the services available to them or how many people see and appreciate them even if they don't know them by name so if we're able to see lots of great lights that would be great."
This year, Owatonna Public Utilities has agreed to help with the installation of the bulbs at the Administration Building at no cost to the county. The cost of this initiative was initially estimated at $125 for bulb purchase.
Operation Green Light for Veterans will begin Monday, Nov. 7 and extend through the 13th. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Those who participate are encouraged to share their photos and stories on social media by using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
