The cost of living adjustment for non-represented employees will follow the same trend as the first union contract Steele County has settled this year.
During their meeting Tuesday, Steele County commissioners unanimously approved a 4% COLA increase for all regular, non-represented employees, retroactive to Jan. 1.
Commissioner James Brady was not in attendance.
Human Resources Director Julie Johnson said the general wage/COLA increase is on par with what represented employees in the county will be receiving. Johnson noted it is the same increase that was agreed upon earlier in February with the Road Deputy Unit — the first of seven contracts to be finalized.
Also in line with the road deputy contract, the step schedule for non-represented employees will be reduced from 13 steps to 10. Johnson said reducing the steps should help improve the recruiting efforts for talented and experienced workers in a variety of county positions.
"The feedback we got from employees is that there were just too many steps," Johnson said. "With the 10-step system, our new first step starts at a higher rate, comparable to our current step four."
The step elimination will not be retroactive, but will begin moving forward with the board's approval.
Bargaining units
Negotiations with unions is an intricate process that take a lot of work and cooperation between the union representatives and the human resources department.
Johnson said there are a total of seven different bargaining units representing among Steele County employees. Of those seven different units, there are three bigger union umbrellas, including the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), Minnesota Public Employees Association (MNPEA) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
The different bargaining units include the highway unit (AFSCME), the courthouse unit (AFSCME), the probation officer unit (AFSCME), the licensed pease officer/road deputy unit (LELS), the licensed patrol sergeants unit (LELS), the correctional officer/corporal unit (MNPEA) and the correctional sergeants unit (MNPEA).
"The largest and most diverse unit in the county in terms of the variety of positions is our courthouse unit," Johnson said. "It includes positions such as appraisers, network support technicians, maintenance workers, landfill operators, nurses, clerical/administrative support, records specialists, building inspector, technical clerks, legal administrative assistants, custodians, etcetera."
Johnson said that unit totals 75-80 county employees alone.