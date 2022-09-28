Potential increases in property taxes continue in the area, as the Steele County Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday a preliminary tax levy increased of 5.7% for 2023.
According to Treasurer and Finance Director Cathy Piepho, the 5.7% preliminary increase totals $28,598,870 — about $1.5 million more than the 2022 tax levy — and a proposed 2023 budget of $63,990,659. More in-depth reviews are scheduled in the upcoming months to reduce the levy ahead of the Dec. 13 deadline.
"Remember, the preliminary levy is the 'ceiling' amount for the levy increase," Piepho said in her memo to the commissioners. "It is reasonable to set this at a level that accounts for some uncertainties."
Some of the uncertainties Piepho listed included workforce development and retention, noting contract negotiations have not started for the upcoming year and so there are many "unknowns" at this time. The proposed 2023 preliminary budget, however, does estimate a possible increase.
Inflationary cost pressures are also listed as an uncertainty, with Piepho noting supplies are in "great demand," and prices for materials, like gas, along with contracts, are continually increasing.
Other uncertainties listed were service increases, increase in pricing for cybersecurity software and revenue variations.
"The proposed budget also includes $1.3 million in capital purchases to be funded by levy dollars," Piepho wrote. "However, to pay for capital expenditures, reserve funds provide a mechanism for legally saving money to finance all or part of future infrastructure, equipment or other capital needs."
Piepho said it is important to limit the use of reserves to create a "robust financial plan," detailing how future projects will be financed, as decisions about infrastructure will be made in the upcoming months.
The Treasurer's Office did recommend the county use $400,000 in reserves to fund half of the general capital expenditures, allowing the preliminary tax levy increase to stop at 5.7%. Without the use of any reserve funds, the preliminary tax levy increase would have climbed to 7.2%.
With a 5.7% increase, if the valuation on a $200,000 home increased by the expected average of about $30,000, property owners would see an increase of roughly $65 in county property taxes.
