With union negotiations well underway, Steele County Human Resources Director Julie Johnson was excited to see the first wrapped up this week.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Steele County Board of Commissioners, Johnson presented the board with a new contract for the licensed peace offer — or road deputy — in the Sheriff's Office. The contract will span three years — from 2023 to 2025.
"It was a great process," said Johnson. "We only met twice and the second meeting we settled. They were super to work with and it was a really good, positive process."
Johnson said the biggest change to highlight is the switch from a two-year contract to a three-year one.
"For all parties that's a really positive change, it just means less time at the negotiating table," she said. "Negotiations is a time that can bring up some angst associated with that, so I think this is a really positive turn."
To accommodate the three year contract, Johnson said there will be a wage adjustment for each year, starting with a 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) this year, and a 3% COLA increase in both 2025 and 2025. Johnson said language was also included that would allow for either party to reopen the article for the "sole purpose of addressing recommendations from the market salary survey."
"We also approved eliminating the first three steps on our wage scheduled, which is positive as we are going from a 13-step to 10-step schedule," Johnson said. "By eliminating the first three steps, we feel it will really improve our recruiting efforts. We are having a very hard time competing with other jurisdictions for peace officers, and we think this will result in getting some positions filled that have been vacant for a while."
Other highlights to the contract including paying comp time out twice per year versus once, the county paying a 5% health insurance premium increase in 2023, increasing the shift differential pay from $0.40/hour to $1/hour and including language that when an employee's shift is changed with less than a 48-hour notice, any hours outside of their regularly scheduled shift will be paid overtime.
The contract was unanimously approved by the commissioners, but not without praise for Johnson and the union for working together to come up with a three year contract.
"I would like to publicly thank everyone involved; these union negotiations aren't easy sometimes," said Commissioner Jim Abbe. "The road deputies stepped up by willing to do three year contract, that's big for the county."
Commissioner Rick Gnemi echoed Abbe, stating he would love to see all union contracts extended to three years if possible. Commissioner and Board Chair Greg Krueger also agreed, thanking both the union and the human resources department for their quick work.
"It's always nice to get that first one done to the satisfaction of both sides — that's what negotiations are all about," Krueger said. "Hopefully the rest of them will get going down the road and we can move on to taking care of the people of Steele County."