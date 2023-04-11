As people in the community are gearing up for summer, the warm weather brings with it a variety of little friends: butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, wasps, ants and bees — all also known as pollinators. And while Owatonna is designated as a "pollinator friendly" city, there may be certain steps being missed to truly be considered such.
In 2019, the Owatonna City Council unanimously passed a resolution to protect pollinators, becoming the 40th city in the state to make such a declaration. Pollinator habitat has declined for many reasons, including urban development and more intensive agriculture that focuses on corn and soybean production. This means fewer areas with flowering plants to provide the food pollinators need to survive.
In that original resolution, the city stated it would continue to make efforts in providing and maintaining vegetation on city property in a fiscally responsible manner that considers the health of people, pets and pollinators. It also read that the city shall limit the use of systemic pesticides such as neonicotinoids, which may negatively affect pollinators. City leaders also said the city will be committed to selecting plants that are favorable to pollinators for future planning of city property.
Last week, the city discussed another potential way to help protect local pollinators during a work session: rescinding a part of the tall grass and weeds ordinance to allow those interested to participate in "No Mow May." Owatonna Fire Chief Ed Hoffman, who oversees the weed inspector, recommended the city rescind the tall grass part of the ordinance for the month of May, leaving the noxious weeds and other items determined to be a nuisance in play to prevent properties becoming unsightly or out of control.
In the ordinance, residential lawns are required to remain under eight inches in height, while vacant lots can grow up to 18 inches. Hoffman said May is typically the busiest month of the year for complaints on long grass, with the city receiving 61 complaints in May 2022 and 71 complaints in May 2021. After May, Hoffman said people seem to "get in the habit" of keeping their lawns in line with the ordinance.
City Administrator Kris Busse informed the City Council they would simply have to adopt a small resolution on April 18 that would rescind the long grass portion of the ordinance until June 1. With this in place, anyone who wishes to participate in No Mow May would not be at risk of violating the ordinance and potentially being fined.
By the end of the session, however, the council elected not to move forward with such a resolution, stating there simply has been little to no interest in it from the general public.
While Busse said she had received two emails regarding a "No Mow May" policy, the mayor and the City Council reported nobody had reached out to them with any concerns of desire for such a resolution.
Councilor Brent Svenby was not in attendance and unable to participate in the work session.
Councilor Kevin Raney said while he believes pollinator friendly plants are important and should be prioritized, he didn't want to see "another layer of government" or see the habitual offenders of the ordinance take advantage of the timeframe the ordinance is rescinded.
Councilor Doug Voss said due to the lack of interest by the general public, it is "hardly worth the fight" to deal with the calls people are making to report those they thought were breaking the ordinance. Hoffman said it could be as simple as educating the public thoroughly, and that he didn't feel rescinding the tall grass ordinance would actually create any more work for the city, just delay it by a month.
Councilor Nate Dotson was in favor of having the city attorney write up the short resolution and have it ready for a vote at the next City Council meeting, specifically because it is at "no cost" to the city to make this decision, but the overall consensus of the rest of the council was to skip it, again citing the "lack of interest" from the public.
Lawn alternatives
However, members of the BEE-Friendly group, a local group of those dedicated to protecting pollinators, are in strong favor of a Now Mow May policy, stating it is important to promote healthy habitats for early season pollinators. Kes Winters, a local resident who is also passionate about pollinators and has dedicated many hours to personal research on pollinator friendly practices, said she is disappointed to hear the City Council passed on an ordinance that seemingly would impact very few people — just those who wish to participate.
"No Mow would be ideal, but even just letting it get a little taller would be slightly helpful and certainly better than nothing," Winters said. "It would be healthier for your lawn. We cut our grass fairly short and often it is really better for the lawn to have more time to grow, get energy and not get burned by the sun. A lot of grasses can get quite tall, but we don't let them."
Winters will personally be participating in No Mow May regardless of a city ordinance — because she has no lawn to mow to begin with. Her home in town is what she calls a "natural woodland garden" and features native plants that she says both requires less maintenance than the upkeep of a lawn and is pollinator friendly.
"Part of the situation at my house is the yard itself with a heavily shaded backyard — it's a lot harder to get a turf lawn to grow there," Winters said. "Most of my yard now is about three weeks of spring ephemerals, which are those very early, delicate flowers that bloom and then they're gone. But they supply food for bees waking up, and I also planted wild ginger which have these flowers mostly pollinated by ants."
Winters said she personally has no desire in the a "monoculture" that is a typical turf grass lawn, largely because it does not support the biodiversity the planet needs.
"I know a lot of people really like that flat, green carpet look, but I'm just no that impressed with it," she said. "I like it to look more lively, and I like the wildness of my yard."